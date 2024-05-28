On officially unveils the Roger Pro 2 tennis shoe





On's debut of the Roger Pro 2 performance tennis model. On Our Roger shoe range has long been led by the brands indigo take on blue. But when it came time to officially unveil the Roger Pro 2 silhouette on the court at the 2024 French Open, pink provided the pop the Swiss brand wanted. While announcing the upcoming release of On's second top performance tennis model, the brand debuted a hard court version in indigo for men and orange flame for women. However, the gravel version will be launched in both white with black and white with pink. Our lead athletes Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton both wore pink during the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 27. Our transition to tennis has continued to grow. Earlier this year, the brand introduced a The Roger Pro Clubhouse model, designed as a more recreational-oriented shoe for the court, to match The Roger Pro, a performance model designed specifically for Roger Federer and his needs in 2021. They also started selling tennis-specific clothing. The introduction of The Roger Pro 2 shows a focus on the next wave of On athletes, including both Swiatek and Shelton, who have been wearing versions of the Pro 2 for months. Ben Shelton during a photo shoot of the new The Roger Pro 2. On < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The change from the original 2021 release to what the brand says is coming soon in 2024 isn't just a cosmetic change. Major differences abound. The new version features a completely rebuilt upper, accented by an abrasion-resistant woven mesh. The brand claims this will help the shoe with both durability and breathability. An internal half-bootie construction and contoured heel counter are intended to help create a secure fit and the lateral TPU clips that also offer a color blocking option have been added to amplify the support and structure of the lighter upper. The shoe also has a new construction under the foot. Since the original shoe is known for its low-tread design, the Pro 2's outsole features a herringbone pattern intended to improve agility and grip. The orientation of the traction pattern changes within the On logo underfoot for better stability. Iga witek in the black version of The Roger Pro 2 by On. On One piece of technology that the Roger Pro 2 doesn't lose is a carbon fiber Speedboard plate, intended to give wearers both support and responsiveness during movement. The Roger Pro is one of the few tennis models on the market with a carbon fiber drive plate. On says the updated version is still inspired by Federer's signature moves and footwork, but is being reimagined in an update. The brand hopes to better position it in the market and meet the needs of both Swiatek and Shelton. The aesthetics of the second model also take a clear turn. Not only does the mesh upper and TPU clips provide a fresh approach to the shoe's look, On plays up its own brand more prominently by showcasing an oversized On logo on one side of the shoe and additional On logos throughout to drop, also on the forefoot, heel and tongue. Federer's logo in On, an R with a dot after it, is relegated to the tongue and sockliner. On is the Roger Pro 2. On On, one of the leading running shoe companies, first flirted with tennis when Federer signed on as an investor in the brand in 2019. The Roger Center Court, its first signature model, debuted in 2020 as a lifestyle offering. Soon, On had three lifestyle models, The Roger Center Court, The Roger Clubhouse and The Roger Advantage, before building a performance model that Federer wore in the final year of his playing career. The Roger stable continued to evolve following the 2020 and 2021 releases, with The Roger Clubhouse Mid and The Roger Spin joining the lineup before this year's The Roger Pro Clubhouse and now the $200 The Roger Pro 2.

