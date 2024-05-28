Mavericks advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in team history

The Kansas City Mavericks captured the Bruce Taylor Trophy as champions of the ECHL Western Conference on Monday with a 7-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kansas City wins the 4-2 series and advances to the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals, where it will meet the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals. Florida leads Adirondack in that series three games to two, with Game 6 on Tuesday in Adirondack.

Jeremy McKenna scored a hat trick and had an assist in Game 6, while Jack LaFontaine stopped 31 Toledo shots to record the win in goal.

McKenna led the Mavericks in the series with four goals and nine points, while LaFontaine went 3-0 and allowed three goals in his three appearances. Riley Sawchuk followed Toledo with three goals and six points.

This is the first time in club history that Kansas City has reached the Kelly Cup Finals. The Mavericks won the Brabham Cup as ECHL regular-season champions and are trying to become the first team since Alaska in 2014 to win both the regular-season and playoff titles.

The trophy is named in honor of Bruce Taylor, the founder of the West Coast Hockey League. In the early 1990s, Taylor purchased teams in Fresno, Reno and Bakersfield and in 1995 joined them with teams in Anchorage, Fairbanks and San Diego to form the West Coast Hockey League. The Taylor Cup was awarded to the playoff champion in the WCHL from the league's inaugural season in 1995–96 until the league ceased operations after the 2002–03 season. Taylor's ownership in hockey began in 1983 with the purchase of the Burnaby Bluehawks of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League and continued with the purchase of the Richmond Sockeyes in the BCJHL and the New Westminster Royals in the BCJHL.

Bruce Taylor Trophy Champions

2024 Kansas City Mavericks

2023 Idaho Steelheads

2022 Toledo Walleye

2021 Fort Wayne Komets

Trophy 2020 not awarded due to COVID-19

Toledo Walleye 2019

Colorado Eagles 2018

Colorado Eagles 2017

2016 All-Americans

2015 All-Americans

Alaska Bait 2014

Stockton Thunder 2013

2012 Las Vegas Wranglers

Alaska Bait 2011

2010 Idaho Steelheads

Alaska Bait 2009

2008 Las Vegas Wranglers

2007 Idaho Steelheads

Alaska bait 2006

2005 Trenton Titans

2004 Idaho Steelheads

Columbia Inferno from 2003

2002 Greenville Grrrrowl

2001 South Carolina stingrays

2000 Louisiana IceGators

1999 Mississippi Sea Wolves

1998 Pensacola Ice Pilots

