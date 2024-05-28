Sports
Mavericks advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in team history
- Kansas City wins the Bruce Taylor Trophy as Western Conference champions
The Kansas City Mavericks captured the Bruce Taylor Trophy as champions of the ECHL Western Conference on Monday with a 7-1 victory over the Toledo Walleye in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.
Kansas City wins the 4-2 series and advances to the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals, where it will meet the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals. Florida leads Adirondack in that series three games to two, with Game 6 on Tuesday in Adirondack.
Jeremy McKenna scored a hat trick and had an assist in Game 6, while Jack LaFontaine stopped 31 Toledo shots to record the win in goal.
McKenna led the Mavericks in the series with four goals and nine points, while LaFontaine went 3-0 and allowed three goals in his three appearances. Riley Sawchuk followed Toledo with three goals and six points.
This is the first time in club history that Kansas City has reached the Kelly Cup Finals. The Mavericks won the Brabham Cup as ECHL regular-season champions and are trying to become the first team since Alaska in 2014 to win both the regular-season and playoff titles.
The trophy is named in honor of Bruce Taylor, the founder of the West Coast Hockey League. In the early 1990s, Taylor purchased teams in Fresno, Reno and Bakersfield and in 1995 joined them with teams in Anchorage, Fairbanks and San Diego to form the West Coast Hockey League. The Taylor Cup was awarded to the playoff champion in the WCHL from the league's inaugural season in 1995–96 until the league ceased operations after the 2002–03 season. Taylor's ownership in hockey began in 1983 with the purchase of the Burnaby Bluehawks of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League and continued with the purchase of the Richmond Sockeyes in the BCJHL and the New Westminster Royals in the BCJHL.
Bruce Taylor Trophy Champions
2024 Kansas City Mavericks
2023 Idaho Steelheads
2022 Toledo Walleye
2021 Fort Wayne Komets
Trophy 2020 not awarded due to COVID-19
Toledo Walleye 2019
Colorado Eagles 2018
Colorado Eagles 2017
2016 All-Americans
2015 All-Americans
Alaska Bait 2014
Stockton Thunder 2013
2012 Las Vegas Wranglers
Alaska Bait 2011
2010 Idaho Steelheads
Alaska Bait 2009
2008 Las Vegas Wranglers
2007 Idaho Steelheads
Alaska bait 2006
2005 Trenton Titans
2004 Idaho Steelheads
Columbia Inferno from 2003
2002 Greenville Grrrrowl
2001 South Carolina stingrays
2000 Louisiana IceGators
1999 Mississippi Sea Wolves
1998 Pensacola Ice Pilots
About the ECHL
Founded in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 27 teams in 20 states and one Canadian province for its 36th season in 2023-24. There have been 752 players who went on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including twelve who made their NHL debuts in the 2023-2024 season. The ECHL has ties with 28 of the 32 NHL teams in 2023-2024, marking the 26th consecutive season the league has tied with at least 20 teams in the NHL. More information about the ECHL is available on the ECHL.com website.
