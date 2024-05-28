AIESCB's 45th National Kabaddi, Wrestling, Table Tennis Tournament from May 29 in Pune





Advertisement Nagpur: The 45th National Kabaddi, Wrestling and Table Tennis Tournament, organized by the All India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB), will be held in Pune from May 29 to 31. The event will be held at Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. This national competition will feature around 350 athletes forming 30 teams from 14 power utilities across states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, as well as other private companies. In wrestling, six teams will compete, while in Kabaddi and Table Tennis, twelve teams each will compete for the championship. The opening of the national sports tournament will take place on Wednesday, May 29 at 9:30 am. The event will be inaugurated by Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahavitaran, in the esteemed presence of Abha Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, State Energy Department. Also present will be Rajesh Deshmukh, the state sports commissioner, and Vikas Pathak, independent director of MSEB Holding Company, as chief guests. In addition, the directors of Mahavitaran, MahaGenco and MahaTransco companies, along with Jignesh Rai, Chairman of All India Electricity Sports Control Board, Naresh Kumar, General Secretary, Bharat Patil, Vice President, and Lalit Gaikwad, Treasurer, will attend the event venerate. with their special presence. The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, May 31 at 5 p.m., with Dr. P. Anbalagan (Chairman and Managing Director of MahaGenco), Sanjeev Kumar (Chairman and Managing Director of MahaTransco) and Independent Director Vikas Pathak as chief guests. To organize this national sports tournament, Ankush Nale, Regional Director, Pune Division, Mahavitaran, is overseeing the arrangements, with Chief Engineer Rajendra Pawar (Mahavitaran) serving as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and Chief Engineer Anil Kolap (MahaTransco) and Superintendent Engineer Sanjay Bhagwat (MahaGenco) serves as Vice Chairman. The main coordinators are Sanjay Dhoke, Chief Industrial Relations Officer (Mahavitaran), and Purushottam Warjurkar (MahaGenco), along with various committee heads and members who are actively working towards the success of the event. Advertisement

