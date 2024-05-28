Sailing places sixth at ICSA Open Fleet Race National Championship





BOSTON, Mass. The Boston College Sailing team finished sixth overall at the ICSA Open Fleet Race National Championship May 24-27 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ICSA Open Fleet Race National Championship Boston College placed sixth overall at the ICSA Open Fleet Race National Championship with a total of 282 points over the course of the four-day regatta. The National Championship Regatta was hosted by Harvard and MIT and took place from May 24 to 27, pitting the Eagles against the best teams in the country. Semi-finals The Eagles started the Open Fleet Race National Championship Regatta on May 24 and 25 with the semi-final. Boston College finished the semifinals fourth overall, earning 206 points. The A Division team achieved a combined 118 points and also finished with 14 top ten places from the 18 races. The group also earned three first-place finishes. The B Division team combined for 88 points, while recording 16 top ten finishes and three first places. Boston College's fourth-place finish in the semifinals earned the Eagles a spot in the Open Fleet Race Finals. Finals Boston College entered the final two days of the National Championship regatta in fourth place overall. The Eagles A Division team collected 138 points, while the B Division team collected 144 points. Boston College finished the National Championship regatta in sixth place with a total of 282 points. Harvard won the National Championship with 227 points, while Yale, Dartmouth, Brown and the U.S. Coast Guard rounded out the top five. Boston College Sailors

Semi-finals

Skippers: Michael Kirkman , Michaela O'Brien , Caroline Sibily , Colleen O'Brien , Peter Joslin , Peter Busch

Crew: Michaela O'Brien , Jack Redmond Chip Kreuzkamp, ​​Libby Redmond, Katelyn McGauley Matt Budington, Sara Schumann Finals

Skippers: Michael Kirkman , Michaela O'Brien , Colleen O'Brien

Crew: Michaela O'Brien , Sara Schumann Libby Redmond Full results can be found here. Next one: The Eagles will conclude the 2024 spring season and return in the fall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2024/5/27/sailing-places-sixth-at-icsa-open-fleet-race-national-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos