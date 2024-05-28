



Dubai [UAE],: United States Major League Cricket became the second Associate Franchise Tournament after the United Arab Emirate International League T20 achieved List A status from the International Cricket Council. American Major League Cricket acquires List A status from ICC With this new status, the MLC is recognized as a legitimate T20 competition and tournament records are now used to calculate official format statistics. Unlock exclusive access to the latest India General Election news only through the HT app. Download now! Download now! The tournament director, Justin Geale, expressed his feelings after the decision. “We are very excited about the news as it recognizes the level and high quality of the players taking part in the tournament. Awarding MLC List A status for the coming season helps to recognize the strength and growing status of the tournament. and ultimately it will help increase the credibility of the sport in the US on a global scale,” Geale told ESPNcricinfo. The director further stated that he is grateful to the ICC for taking his time and watching the cricket in the US. “The most important thing for me, however, is that it ensures that the achievements of some of the best players in the world alongside their peers are adequately reflected in their career statistics. I am very grateful to the ICC for taking the time to make it as cricket in the world to consider.” The US doesn't always fit a template. We are an associated country and we are proud of that, a country with a unique opportunity for us. It is our hope that, through the upcoming World Cup and a successful season, we can continue to build a platform for the sport to grow and ultimately succeed in the US,” Geale added. Coming MLC Season 2, reigning champions MI New York, led by West Indies T20 superstar Kieron Pollard, will clash against 2023 runners-up Seattle Orcas, captained by South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, in the opening match on July 5. The second season of the tournament marks a significant milestone in the history of T20 cricket in the United States. Building on the momentum of the 2023 inaugural season, MLC has expanded the tournament with six additional league matches upon request. The four-match playoff series, to be held in Grand Prairie, Texas, will captivate cricket fans around the world. The Texas Super Kings, led by stylish South African Faf du Plessis, will also take on West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine's LA Knight Riders on June 5 at the purpose-built Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas , according to an MLC press release. The opening weekend also includes Australia's stacked Washington Freedom featuring Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and coach Ricky Ponting, who face MI New York on Saturday. The San Francisco Unicorns, boosted by hard-hitting New Zealand leadoff hitter Finn Allen, will host the LA Knight Riders on Sunday, July 7 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas. This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.

