777's football empire is under review after hiring Moelis





Moelis & Co. has been hired to review 777 Partners LLC's soccer team portfolio, people with knowledge of the matter said, raising new questions about the future of one of the sport's largest multi-club owners. The investment bank has been appointed by New York insurance company Advantage Capital Holdings LLC, which is believed to be a major lender to 777. Moelis is evaluating a range of potential options for 777's football interests, including possible asset sales, they said. A-Cap's loans to 777 are backed by some of the assets of the Miami-based investment firm. 777's football assets include Vasco da Gama in Brazil, Italy's Genoa Cricket and Football Club, Hertha BSC in Germany and Paris-based Red Star FC. 777 is looking to expand its stable with the takeover of the English Premier League football club Everton F.C. The deal has been dogged by financing problems and oversight of the management of 777 of its sprawling collection of companies, some of which have run into trouble difficulties with creditors. Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who agreed to sell the Premier League team to 777 in September 2023, told fans earlier this week that he has recently received unsolicited approaches but will not negotiate with anyone until the expiry of the sale agreement with 777 at the end of May. 777 faced this month accusations from other lenders, including Leadenhall Capital Partners, which co-founder Josh Wander has double-pleased assets as collateral. Leadenhall said in a lawsuit filed in New York that 777 and A-Cap are so intertwined that A-Cap has been able to block 777's attempts to restructure loans to other lenders. Leadenhall claims that A-Cap owed more than $2.2 billion to entities affiliated with 777 at the end of last year. A-Cap has rejected any ownership ties to 777. But A-Cap's decision to appoint a restructuring specialist like Moelis will sharpen the focus on 777's finances and could cast doubt not only on the Everton deal but also on its status as the leading multi-club owner in the football. Deliberations are in their early stages and there is no certainty they will result in any sale of 777's football assets, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Representatives for A-Cap, Moelis and 777 declined to comment. Moelis has expanded its presence in the sports market. It advised on the bid for Chelsea FC in 2022 and also advised on the sale of Grasshopper Zurich to LAFC and the sale of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. 777 was one of the early proponents of the multi-club model, which is touted as a system for developing and sharing talent without the need for high transfer fees. It also offers owners the opportunity to seek cost synergies and secure more lucrative portfolio sponsorship deals. Critics say owning multiple clubs simply creates farm clubs to meet the needs of the biggest names in a group. Bloomberg's Jill Shah co-authored this report. Copyright 2024 Bloomberg.

