Tennis results and scores in Australia





There is a substantial Australian presence French Open tennis 2024 Grand Slam, which will be played at Roland Garros in Paris from May 26 to June 9. No fewer than nine Australian tennis playersled by world number 11 Alex de Minaur will be involved in this year's men's singles main draw at the Grand Slam on clay, making it the largest Roland Garros contingent for the Aussies in the event since 1999. As expected, De Minaur is the highest ranked Australian singles player in the tournament, in 11th place. Alexei Popyrin, the 2017 Roland Garros boys champion, is also in the fray. Two Australian women have qualified for the main singles draw for Roland Garros 2024. Daria Saville, ranked 84th in the tennis rankings, has been joined by wildcard entry Ajla Tomljanovic. The men's doubles match at the French Open will see seven Australians, including five former Grand Slam winners, take the court. World number 3 Matthew Ebden will partner India's Rohan Bopanna and the second-seeded duo will be looking for their second Grand Slam title of the year after clinching the Australian Open together earlier this year. No Australian has captured the French Open men's doubles title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde triumphed in 2000. Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson are the only all-Australian duo at this year's French Open. Carrying the Australian hopes in the women's doubles will be world number 7 Ellen Perez, who will become a partner of Nicole Melichar-Martinez. The duo reached the semifinals last year and are the second seeds for this year's tournament. Alicia Molik was the last Australian women's doubles champion at Roland Garros, winning the title in 2007 with Italy's Mara Santangelo. The draw for the mixed doubles for Roland Garros 2024 has not yet been announced. Australian tennis players at French Open 2024 Men's singles: Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Rinky Hijikata, Max Purcell, Adam Walton, Chris O'Connell, Aleksandar Vukic, Jordan Thompson Ladies singles: Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville Men's doubles: Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND), Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS), John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Denys Molchanov (UKR), Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Guido Andreozzi (ARG) , John Peers (AUS)/Roman Safiullin (), Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Denis Shapovalov (CAN) Women's doubles: Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (US), Daria Saville (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) Mixed double: Signs to be determined Australian tennis results and scores at French Open 2024

