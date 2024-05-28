Rangers beat Panthers 5-4 to take lead in the Eastern final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Igor Shesterkin gave the New York Rangers a chance. Alex Wennberg got just enough grip on the puck to become the hero.

And just like that, the Rangers regained home field advantage in the Eastern Conference finals.

Wennberg managed to deflect the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky 5:35 into overtime, as the Rangers survived a big barrage from the Florida Panthers in the final minutes before escaping with a 5–4 win that gave New York a 2–1 lead in the series.

This is a team, said Wennberg, who scored one goal in his first 31 games with the Rangers since being acquired from Seattle for draft picks in March. It doesn't matter who the hero is. It doesn't matter who does it, everyone fights for each other. Yes, I may not have gotten the same number of points, but I was a team. Everything we do, we do together.

Ryan Lindgren shot from the left point and Wennberg, a former Panther, who was parked in front of the Florida net, sent it past Bobrovsky for New York's second straight OT game winner of the series.

Shesterkin made 33 stops, while Alexis Lafrenire scored two goals and Barclay Goodrow continued his surprising playoff barrage with two more scores for the Rangers. Goodrow has six goals in the playoffs after four in the entire regular season.

He made a significant contribution, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said.

Sam Reinhart had two power-play goals, while Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who will host Game 4 on Tuesday night. Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots for Florida, which is making its first back-to-back appearance in these playoffs matches have been dropped.

Sometimes you want to keep the grunt, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. A lot of times in the playoffs, keeping that energy up means cutting your losses and letting go. Then there are times when you want to keep it and eat it and let it burn for a while and find some other kind of energy source. …Tonight you should be a little grunt.

New York led 4-2 going into the third. The Rangers were 26-0-1 this season, entering Sunday's games where they led by two or more goals with 20 minutes left.

They made it 27-0-1, but it took serious effort and surviving Florida threw everything it could at Shesterkin.

Barkov and Forsling scored less than two minutes apart in the third to erase that two-goal deficit, and Florida grabbed a break on the right break with 7:34 left when Barkov was originally called for a high stick that the Rangers would have given an advantage. 4 minutes power play. But upon review, it was determined that Mika Zibanejad was hit with his own stick and the Barkov penalty was taken off the board.

From then on, the rest of the regulation was, depending on perspective, all Panthers or all Shesterkin.

In the final 8:10 of the third, the NHL recorded 24 shot attempts, all by Florida, as the Panthers just unleashed a barrage on Shesterkin. Of the 24 shot attempts, only six were on target and had to be saved; nine were blocked, eight missed and one hit the post.

No one found the back of the net and the teams went to overtime.

Obviously we weren't happy with the end result, Barkov said.

Probably long forgotten at the finish was the wild start, a complete reversal of how the first two games at Madison Square Garden went when Bobrovsky conceded two goals and Shesterkin conceded two goals, not including an own goal and an empty-netter in 134 minutes. of playing.

Sunday was different. After 15 minutes it was 2-2.

Reinhart opened the scoring, Lafrenire and Goodrow scored the fifth-fastest pair of goals in Rangers playoff history 25 seconds apart for a 2–1 New York lead. Reinhart tied the score later in the first with a goal very similar to his first, a backhander he lifted past Shesterkin from underneath.

Lafrenire and Goodrow each scored again in the second, and Florida answered in the third. But it was the Rangers who struck last, and they are now just two wins away from their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 2014.

This team we have that belief, Wennberg said. Maybe not the most vocal kind of thing, but we all look at each other and we know what to do.

