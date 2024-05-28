Parisian darling Rafael Nadal leaves the French Open with a farewell-like early defeat

Living tennis legend Rafael Nadal hints at entering the final stages of his illustrious career after his first ever defeat at the French Open: a first-round loss to Alexander Zverev

Rafael Nadal left what could be his last French Open with an outpouring of love and support with a first round defeat to Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3, eager to be back at Roland Garros. the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“I hope to see you again, but I don't know,” Nadal told an ecstatic crowd after his straight-sets loss on Monday (Tuesday, May 28, Manila time).

“There is a large percentage that I won't come back here, but I'm not 100% sure. I hope to be back on this track before the Olympic Games, that motivates me.”

It will be the third time since his Roland Garros debut in 2005 that Nadal, whose body has been tortured by 23 years of professional tennis and who left the tournament with a shattered foot after his record-breaking 14th title two years ago, will not be allowed to celebrate his birthday on 3 celebrating June in Paris.

The French, who tend to arrive fashionably late on the Philippe Chatrier court after a long lunch, skipped coffee and digestif to fill the arena before the king, as usual with racket in hand, left the court to a deafening roar stepped up.

Spain's Nadal stuck to his routine, avoiding the lines and crossing them with his right foot, sprinting to the baseline during the warm-up and placing his two bottles aimed diagonally at the court.

On a rainy day in Paris, organizers closed the roof, adding to the intimacy of the moment.

On a field he knows better than anyone, Nadal struggled early on to find his goal. He hit a routine drop shot and served a double fault, giving Zverev the opening match.

The German, who was the worst possible draw for Nadal after winning the Rome Masters, kept his foot on the accelerator to take the first set, even though the Mallorcan showed glimpses of his best with a pair of spinning forehand winners down the line.

However, once Zverev eased the pressure, Nadal converted his first break point to take a 3–2 lead in the second set.

“Rafa! Rafa!” the crowd cheered again as world number one Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic, as well as compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, joined the party.

Nadal served for the set, but Zverev leveled and forced a tiebreak, which he won comfortably.

There was another break for Nadal in the third set, and some 'I can still do it' fist pumps after a pair of jaw-dropping winners, but two years after Zverev left their semi-final on a wheelchair with a broken foot, the German was this times too good.

There was a sense of anticipation on the morning of Nadal's clash with Zverev as Swiatek, chasing a fourth title here, started her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 defeat of French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

Swiatek has now won her last 15 matches in Paris, following back-to-back wins in 2022 and 2023.

Coco Gauff also made a strong start, beating Germany's Julia Avdeeva 6-1 6-1 for her 50th win in a Grand Slam match.

The 20-year-old American, who won the US Open last year by breaking her Grand Slam duck, is looking to claim her first French Open title after losing the 2022 final in Paris.

Sixth seed Maria Sakkari crashed out of the first round as Russian-born Varvara Gracheva, now representing France, came back from a set down to secure a 3-6 6-4 6-3 win.

On the men's side, Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, who suffered a shock first-round exit at last year's French Open, extended his stay at Roland Garros this time with a 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-3 victory over the German Dominik Koepfer.

Medvedev had leaned on his serve and a slew of shots to comfortably take the first two sets before a determined Koepfer suddenly stepped up his game.

Koepfer came back from an early break in the third set, where Medvedev's attempt to force a tiebreak was thwarted when the German broke a break serve to take the set.

Koepfer then double-faulted to grant the Russian a break to open the fourth set, but only got back on serve at 3-3, allowing Medvedev to close out the final match of the day on Court Simonne-Mathieu by winning the next three win matches.

In other men's play, second-seeded Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner defeated American Chris Eubanks in straight sets, just as former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas did with Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics. Rappler.com