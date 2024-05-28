ICC grants List A status to Major League Cricket in the US





San Francisco: The ICC has granted official List A status to Major League Cricket matches in the US in only its second season, a move aimed at promoting the game in one of the biggest sporting markets. The International Cricket Council's decision comes a week before the MLC begins its second season and less than a week before hosting the US cricket event, the T20 World Cup. The ICC's move makes the MLC the official T20 competition and the first world-class domestic tournament in America. “Now every century, half-century, 've-for', run-out, win, loss and championship will be documented as official career statistics in an internationally recognized format of the game,” MLC said in a statement. MLC's official status means it will provide local US players and emerging stars of the game the opportunity for international recognition, furthering the development of domestic talent in the country. “The List A status comes after the MLC's successful inaugural season and underlines its continued commitment to delivering first-class cricket in the United States,” the statement said. MLC CEO Vijay Srinivasan had recently announced the expansion of the tournament from 19 matches in 2023 to 34 in 2025. “We saw the cricket mania sweep across the US last year after our first season of Major League Cricket. Now we are taking exciting momentum into the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup and season two of the MLC,” said Srinivasan. “With an unforgettable summer of cricket upon us, we are ready to capture the hearts of American sports fans with our thrilling, adrenaline-charged game that is the most exciting emerging T20 tournament in the world,” he added. MLC, sanctioned by USA Cricket, saw several players from around the world, including New Zealand and Australia among others, participate in the tournament last year. Six teams – Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and the Washington Freedom – were featured in the first edition. Published May 28, 2024, 7:31 AM IS

