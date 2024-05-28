Sports
Register for the ITA Webinar Series 2024: Upholding the Spirit of Clean Sports
Advocating integrity, caring for the welfare of athletes and supporting sports organizations in their efforts to maintain the hard-earned reputation of fair play; the International Testing Agency (ITA) is organizing a series of webinars, to which the entire table tennis family is invited.
The goal is crystal clear: to promote the cleanliness of the sport.
Players, coaches and all involved are strongly encouraged to attend the webinars; conducted in English, with simultaneous translation available in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish. Anyone who attends all five sessions will receive a certificate from the ITA.
It is important that participants register for each session using the links below as these are standalone webinars. Registered participants can also replay the sessions.
All five sessions start at 2:00 PM (CEST) and last one hour.
Registration
Wednesday May 22, 2024: Introduction to Anti-Doping: Overview of the System, Rights and Responsibilities, ADRVs
- Wednesday May 29, 2024: The Doping Control Process: includes testing procedures (urine and blood) and ABP
- Wednesday June 5, 2024: Medicines, Supplements, Prohibited List and TUEs: Includes the principle of strict liability
- Wednesday June 12, 2024: Values, consequences and reporting: including decision-making and athlete testimonies
- Wednesday June 19, 2024: Out-of-competition testing: Includes requirements for RTP/TP, whereabouts and use of ADAMS
Register now and let's keep our sport clean!
The International Testing Agency was established in March 2017, following the proposal of the International Olympic Committee at the October 2015 Olympic Summit. The non-profit organization, based in Lausanne, became fully operational in July 2018.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ittf.com/2024/05/28/register-to-ita-webinar-series-2024-upholding-the-spirit-of-clean-sport/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Today in politics: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Kolkata; Rahul-Akhilesh rally in Varanasi | News from the political pulse
- Register for the ITA Webinar Series 2024: Upholding the Spirit of Clean Sports
- Thousands feared missing after Papua New Guinea landslide | BBC News
- If you don't have this timeless classic on Steam yet, it's cheaper than ever
- Jokowi receives visit from OECD Secretary-General, discusses Indonesia's full membership
- Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford, has been suspended after backing a Reform UK candidate.
- Death of Johnny Wactor: Murder! Johnny Wactor Dead at 37, 'General Hospital' Actor Killed in Downtown Los Angeles; here's why he was famous
- 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 After Fatal Shooting
- Female Vernon hockey players claimed the sexual abuse case was back in court
- Lawyer or linguistic model? Testing the competence of AIs to answer Australian legal questions
- PM Modi's mega poll campaign in Bengal for next 2 days: Check traffic diversions in Kolkata
- UFL is led by former HBCU football star