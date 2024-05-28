Coming to terms with the sorry state of men's cricket in Bangladesh

It all started when the then captain announced his surprise retirement in the middle of a series against Afghanistan last July, plunging the Bangladesh men's cricket team into the deep end of a pool of chaos and controversy. But that's not the whole story. How about rewinding 24 years to the past, when Bangladesh achieved Test player status, a decision considered premature by many?

No, it's not that either. Since then, there have been plenty of resources, funding and opportunities to build the team. Okay, so what about the quality of domestic competitions and the proper nurturing of young, promising talent? The fact that the Under-19 team won the World Cup was certainly no fluke. What did they do well? How can we take their experience and learnings to the next level so they fit on the world stage and bring the winning habit to the national team?

Coming to terms with the current state of the men's national team is reminiscent of untangling a tangled web. All possible factors that led the team to its current state are deeply intertwined and have created a mess that has not been cleaned up for a long time.

The 2023 ODI World Cup left a sour taste in everyone's mouth as things seemed to go from bad to worse. As convincing as the team had started its World Cup campaign against Afghanistan, they did not reserve any firepower for the remaining matches. Then there was the win against Sri Lanka, where the timeout decision saw it too mired in controversy. The players' motivation and body language seemed to have plateaued. As disappointed as the fans were in the players' performances, it was not difficult to understand that the circumstances behind the scenes played a major role.

Bangladesh toured New Zealand in late 2023 where they performed decently. They lost the ODI series 2-1 to the hosts, where they bowled out the Kiwis for less than a hundred in the winning match, and leveled the T20I series 1-1 as one match was swept away. Nazmul Hossain Shanto looked well suited to his role as captain. Having already proven his batting prowess, he also showed glimpses of the charisma you expect from a leader and a positive attitude, as evidenced by his press conferences. It wasn't a huge turnaround, but Bangladesh's performance against the Kiwis could be seen as a semblance of hope that the team was starting to find its rhythm after months of uncertainty. However, it is difficult to achieve consistency when so many changes are being made all the time.

Since the New Zealand series, 23 players have featured in the one-day and T20 formats and five openers have been given a spell in perhaps the most critical batting position. The BCB's approach appears to be to divide the team into groups of players who specialize in separate game formats. But the reasoning behind this approach is difficult for an outsider to understand. Considering that consistency is the biggest challenge for Bangladesh, it would make more sense to rely on the players to perform well if they do so mainly in one format. Then the chances increase that the players can benefit from that positive energy and build team spirit.

Conversely, if a player on an already struggling team does well and is then immediately left out of consideration for upcoming selections, the team is left back at square one trying to figure out what works for their success. This division of specialization approach could work better for a more mature and confident team that has already discovered and confirmed what their strengths and weaknesses are, and can thus reliably make decisions that promote the best outcomes. Bangladesh does not yet have that privilege. Instead, they should make the most of what they have. Bangladesh will not find consistency if they continue to rotate players across formats.

Apart from the lack of consistency, Bangladesh also seems to be struggling with expectations. After losing the T20I series against USA, they finally roared back in the final match of the series to seal their first 10-wicket win in the format. In the third match, the team played as expected against a team far below them. They proved that they were certainly capable of putting in a convincing performance against an opposition that should not be able to match the level and experience of Bangladesh. So it remains a mystery why the Bangladesh team waited until the series was lost to play based on their abilities. Based on the last game, it can be said that the team's talent is not the problem. But in competitive sport, success depends on a combination of high-impact factors, and management must be able to identify and optimize these factors to ensure the best results.

To measure improvements, you need to keep certain things constant so that the benefits of the changes you implement are visible. There are so many factors in the mix that have contributed to the current state of cricket in Bangladesh that it is impossible to pinpoint one reason or even a series of interrelated reasons for this. This leaves us lifelong fans frustrated, disappointed and sad. We distance ourselves from the sport, no longer watch the matches and wish that news of the results does not reach us. But remaining unaffected is not a choice we can make. Sports is not science. Once you've achieved the approach you want, taking the game to the next level is nothing short of an art form. But if the foundations seem shaky, there is no room for art to flourish.

Madiha Athar Khanis a columnist for The Daily Star and technical writer at Optimizely. She also leads the Art for Soul movement. She can be reached at [email protected]

