Enzo Maresca, Chelsea and the chess thesis that explains his football vision

Pawn Sacrifice was released in theaters ten years ago. Phonetically it sounds more Soho than Chelsea.

But it wasn't a blue film. It wasn't a blockbuster either. The film, like Chelsea, performed dramatically under its estimated budget. Tobey Maguire and Liev Schreiber played the leading roles and it still flopped. But Enzo Maresca enjoyed Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky's Match of the Century retelling of the meeting of minds as much as he enjoyed the Cold War intrigue surrounding a chess match in Reykjavik in 1972.

Towards the end of his playing career, Maresca began studying chess. He found a teacher while in Palermo and in time must have learned the finer details of the Sicilian Defense and Fegatello, the delightfully named Fried Liver Attack.

It goes without saying that the managers at Chelsea were cut to pieces very quickly in the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital era. Maresca is expected to be their sixth in two years if you include a lost and volatile interim like Bruno Saltor, a sequence of events reminiscent of the Italian term for checkmate: Scacco Matto. Matto means crazy, crazy. But we digress.

Maresca thought that learning the basics of chess would prepare him for management. Anyone strolling through the library of Coverciano, the Italian Football Federation's coaching school on the outskirts of Florence, which is to UEFA Pro Licenses what the Harvard Business School is to MBAs, can put down their thesis and read about how the state-of-the-art Nimzo Indian defense used by every world chess champion since Jose Raul. The Human Chess Machine Capablanca covers Pep Guardiolas Manchester City side.

A coach can only benefit from acquiring the mind of a good chess player, Maresca argued. The proof of this is the development of a number of mental skills that are excellent for the prefrontal cortex.



Boris Spassky shakes hands with Bobby Fischer during their first chess match (AFP via Getty Images)

He mentioned them because they acquired the dexterity to devise tactics and strategies, improve creativity (important for the surprise factor), not to mention the way the game facilitates concentration. The 44-year-old also claimed: Chess teaches you to control the initial excitement when you see something good and trains you to think objectively when you see yourself in danger.

No doubt having paid Garry Kasparov-esque attention to the way Chelsea have been managed recently, Maresca still somehow concluded that a potentially reputation-destroying move from Leicester might be worth it, regardless of the experiences of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino. One can only conclude that he thinks he's playing chess, the kind that beats Deep Blue and AI models like AlphaZero, while those guys were playing checkers.

As the opening gambit about Maresca's judgment (or lack thereof) in taking the job comes to a close, the parallels he makes to chess are, in all seriousness, well observed.

The chessboard is like a football field that can be divided into three channels: a central channel and two external channels, he pointed out. In both football and chess, an inside game can be more interesting, because it moves quickly and most directly towards the goal or the king.

Control of the center is fundamental, as Guardiola emphasized to Maresca during his time with his staff, either directly through classic midfielders a la Xavi, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta, or indirectly with inverted full-backs a la Philipp Lahm or Rico Lewis who behave like knights in staff. to play chess. Build up through the middle and the field opens up like the backboard, the angles of attack become manifold.

Football-wise, the Italian Maresca is influenced by the Spanish juego de posicion. He quotes Paul Morphy, the Johan Cruyff of Fischer's Guardiola, on the ability to see combinations clearly and how positional play is primarily about the ability to arrange the pieces in the most effective way.

Then there is the element of surprise in chess, which in football terms could again be seen as something about to take up the job at Chelsea as an emerging coach. Maresca instead sees it as the small adjustments from game to game or within a game that can force an opponent to play to their weaknesses and lose confidence and time.

During a 1991 World Chess Championship, Viktor Korchnoi needed an hour and 20 minutes to make his 13th move in response to an unexpected variation from his rival Anatoly Karpov, Maresca explained. Karpov's move was not a checkmate, but the time advantage he gained by surprising his rival was certainly decisive. Korchnoi had to reorganize and revise his strategy and tactics.

Maresca's position features so many Soviets that one imagines Roman Abramovich and Marina Granovskaia, Chelsea's former owner and CEO respectively, would have been as impressed as Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

He could become the seventh Italian to take to the dugout at Stamford Bridge. Two of them won the league, one the Champions League and the other the Europa League. All of them, perhaps with the exception of fellow West Brom alumnus Roberto Di Matteo, had more experience than Maresca and operated within a club with a different owner who spent big, but in a more rational and effective way.

Maresca is expected to arrive after winning the Championship with Leicester after threatening the 100-point mark. He even came within a match of equaling a 104-year-old record for most second division wins (32) in a single season. Some call it Marescabal. His supervisor at Coverciano would probably describe it as a Maresca pawn.

At first glance, he appears to be part of the new wave of Italian coaching that has engulfed Francesco Farioli at Ajax and prompted Juventus to select Thiago Motta. He sat down for that famous meal in Manchester with Guardiola, Roberto De Zerbi, Daniele De Rossi and Aleksandar Kolarov, not as a Peps guest but as one of his assistants. The halo effect that results from collaboration with the Catalan can blind employers. Mikel Arteta's success at Arsenal when he left Guardiola's staff prompted Parma to offer Maresca a job when he coached City's elite development team.



Maresca had a difficult time in charge of Parma (George Wood/Getty Images)

It did not work.

Maresca inherited a team disoriented by the enthusiasm of new American owners who spent lavishly (80 million!) on unknown youngsters from all over the world (particularly Argentina and Romania) and, unable to put their finger on what was went wrong, a few layoffs. managers in their first season. The flux was so great that even players with the potential of Joshua Zirkzee did not shine and Parma surprisingly fell. Maresca was asked to pick up the pieces in Serie B and, more specifically, to build a team from several dozen individuals. Sounds relatively familiar, right?

Despite having the highest wage bill in the second division, Maresca was fired within months. He left Parma with 17 points from 13 games, narrowly outside the relegation places to avoid Serie C.

On reflection, Maresca still called it a positive experience. His problems were a lack of patience (they gave me a three-year contract, and if you sign a multi-year contract it's because there is a project idea behind it) and unrealistic expectations (no one ever told me that in the first year we had move to Serie A, especially now that fifteen new players are arriving in the summer).

Yet the local media criticized him for using players like Simon Sohm out of position and, after complaining about the disruption of too much transfer activity, he still dared to insist: Parma could have made it to the play-offs with the three players. we identified ourselves for the January transfer window.

The scars he suffered at Ennio Tardini made Maresca think twice about taking the Leicester job last summer. I was a bit scared, he told Gazzetta dello Sport, because it was like Parma: a big club had been relegated and there was enormous pressure to come back immediately.

But Leicester set record pace and finished the first half of the season with 58 points, a testament to Maresca's impact but also to the kind of spending that led to the Premier League referring the club to an independent commission over an alleged PSR. breach and for failing to submit their audited financial accounts to the league for the 2022-2023 season, when they were still in the top flight.

Automatic promotion wasn't all smooth sailing. After a 3-1 win against Swansea in January, Maresca was left frustrated by the King Power's annoyance at the wishy-washy side of his tiki-taka style. If you win, win, win and keep winning at home, people probably think it's easy. But it's not easy. I come to this club to play with this idea. The moment there is any doubt about the idea, the next day, I leave. It's so clear. No doubt.

He did not appreciate Stefano Sensi not being loaned to Inter Milan after Chelsea recalled Cesare Casadei and Wilfred Ndidi suffered an injury. Leicester's second half of the season yielded 39 points, enough to move into first place, but a decline that looked set to spiral after defeats to Middlesbrough, Leeds and Queens Park Rangers in the spring.

Unlike Ipswich Town, who punched well above their weight when returning to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, Leicester lived up to expectations. After all, the fact that Jamie Vardy was leading the Championship with 18 goals felt like a cheat code, even as he is now firmly in the twilight of his career. Chelsea, meanwhile, apparently share Maresca's view that promotion was not as easy as it seemed. The fact that Chelsea and the former midfielder have reached an agreement honestly remains a surprise.

To return to chess terminology, neither of them were in Zugzwang: a situation where every move can only weaken the position and bring the risk of checkmate, but not moving is not an option. Chelsea, for example, did not have to fire Pochettino. Maresca was not obliged to leave Leicester.

Now that we've lost the benefit of the doubt, it's only fair to doubt these grandmasters.

(Top photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)