U11 AA | HockeyAlberta





For the past two seasons (2022-2024), Hockey Alberta has partnered with Minor Hockey Leagues to implement the U11 Hockey Alberta Development Pilot across the province. The Pilot explored the top level of U11 hockey in the province, delivering results and feedback from the two seasons that are overwhelmingly positive. As a result, Hockey Alberta has decided to officially create the U11 AA category for the 2024-2025 season.

Beginning with the 2024-2025 season, U11 AA will operate under the specific rules and regulations of the U11 AA Hockey Model – similar to U11 HADP, but with some differences, including:

League play under the U11 AA Hockey Model is provided by Hockey Alberta. To reduce costs, Hockey Alberta has created conferences and divisions to minimize the amount of travel during the season. Travel distances for playing games will be taken into account for each Conference and Division, with limited amounts of play possible outside of each designated conference prior to the play-offs. Members of Hockey Alberta who individually manage more than ten (10) U11 AA teams within their association will have the opportunity to establish and establish their own conference within the League. The League will follow the operational guidelines, regulations and policies established by Hockey Alberta to govern and manage hockey within the U11 AA Hockey model. They will also adhere to Hockey Alberta statutes and regulations, including this U11 AA hockey model. Hockey Alberta and the League will: Ensure that the identified U11 AA Host MHAs are recognized members of the League; Establish and implement a regular season schedule based on the guidelines set forth in the U11 AA Hockey Model; Coordinate playoffs to determine a champion; Administer discipline in accordance with the Hockey Alberta Regulations for conduct and rule violations; Organize league/organization meetings for the members to discuss the game and make decisions regarding the game. PLAYER MOVEMENT Players last registered with a Minor Hockey Association that hosts U11 AA must attend U11 AA at that MHA, or obtain permission from their last registered MHA before transferring to a new U11 AA Host MHA. Players who are not registered with a Minor Hockey Association hosting U11 AA may attend a U11 AA tryout at a Host MHA that accepts tryout players. TRIAL PROCEDURE Players not registered with a U11 AA Host MHA may attend a tryout at a host MHA that accepts tryout players: (a) If a player is dismissed from a U11 AA tryout, he must return to his last registered MHA. No second tryouts are allowed. (b) Players registered with a U11 AA Host MHA must continue their U11 AA tryout within their registered MHA. (c) Players are responsible for arranging their own U11 AA tryout and their registered MHA cannot prevent them from attending a U11 AA tryout. (d) Players must provide a signed Notice of Tryout Form if not registered with the U11 AA Host MHA. (e) U11 AA Host MHAs may refuse to accept players who are not registered with their Minor Hockey Association. (f) U11 AA Host MHAs are encouraged to provide all players trying out for their U11 AA team(s) with four (4) preliminary skates (prior to evaluations and team selection) as required by the Hockey Canada U11 Pathway. In the 2021-2022 hockey season, a U11 AA Pilot Project was established in the Northern Alberta Interlock (NAI) league. This pilot provided unique scheduling opportunities that took into account the league's geography, as well as a formal pilot process similar to that used in the AA Hockey Model. Unlike the regular level process, the U11 AA pilot members were determined prior to the season, allowing players to be certain of the level of competition they would be participating in and ensure players had access to the level of hockey appropriate to their skills . regardless of their location. Prior to the 2022-2023 season, Hockey Alberta determined that the NAI league's U11 AA Pilot Project would be expanded into a provincial U11 Hockey Alberta Development Pilot (U11 HADP). The results and feedback from the Pilot were very positive and interest in a pre-determined top level of U11 hockey continued to increase. For the next two seasons, the U11 HADP would operate as the highest level of U11 hockey, followed by levels 1 through 5. U11 Hockey Alberta Development Pilot 2023-24 > U11 HADP Open House Presentation > U11 HADP FAQ > Scope of the pilot: Hockey Alberta conducted a pilot project that implemented a modified hosting structure, player movement rules, and development standards for coaches and players. In collaboration with the Minor Leagues, a set of actionable recommendations for the implementation of a new U11 model was identified in a timely manner. The aim of this pilot was to identify the best overall structure for the highest level of U11 and to ensure alignment and progression of the levels below and above. All recommendations emphasized the principles of 'long-term athlete development'. Goals Develop a structure where teams will be located (i.e., host MHAs) within the pilot and identify those locations. Develop player movement rules for the pilot. Identify standards that host MHAs must meet. Develop and implement development initiatives for coaches and players that will enhance the player experience. Analyze and evaluate all aspects of the pilot, including consultation with member MHAs to identify pilot strengths and areas for improvement. Complete with supporting reasons, identify the ideal number of teams at the highest level of U11. Determine how the new top level of U11 will best fit within the AA Model or the Tiered Minor Hockey (Alberta One) system in the future. Align the proposed new model with the Alberta One Tiered Minor Hockey system and the AA Hockey model to ensure a proper development pyramid and “feeder system”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hockeyalberta.ca/players/u11-pathway/u11-aa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos