Island cricket mentor Franco, manager of Canada during the World Cup





The T-20 tournament starts on Saturday in the US

Break out the tea cucumber rolls, with the crusts removed of course. The world's second most popular team sport is coming to part of North America, with Canada qualifying for the 2024 Cricket World Cup hosted by the United States and Caribbean countries. The format is T-20, popularized by the Indian Premier League, the version in which games last three hours or less. “Given the patience level of the North Americans, we will not play [multi-day] Test cricket here soon,” said Alphonso Franco of Victoria, manager of the Canadian national team for the T-20 World Cup. “T-20 is short and sweet and is the fastest growing version of the sport. The Indian Premier League [which is to pro cricket what the NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL are to pro hockey, basketball, baseball and football] really brought the T-20 to the forefront. It's the version that goes to the Olympics. It's pure entertainment.” The T-20 World Cup in the US is of great importance for the sport, as is its participation in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The practice match has started with world number 23 Canada beating number 17 Nepal by 63 runs in Dallas on Monday, while Canada would meet number 15 Netherlands again in Dallas in another warm-up match on Thursday. Team Canada opens the World Cup in Group A against the No. 19 United States Saturday in Dallas, followed by group matches against No. 11 Ireland in New York and powerhouses No. 7 Pakistan in New York and top-ranked India in Fort Lauderdale. Florida. The World Cup continues until the championship match on June 29 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Defending champion is England. If Canadian manager Franco is put off playing against the likes of India and Pakistan, the giants of the sport, he doesn't show it. It is because the shortness of the games in the T-20 format is a great equalizer. “We almost beat Pakistan in 2011,” Franco said. “We have to start with the mentality that anything is possible.” Although cricket is far removed from the four major North American team sports, it has had a marginal following in Canada, especially among immigrant families from Commonwealth countries. Cricket has been played in Greater Victoria since 1849, prior to the creation of Canada. “Most of the Canadian team members were born here and learned the sport here and not from outside as cricket continues to grow in Canada,” Franco said. Five of Team Canada's players are from BC: “My job as team manager is to make sure everyone on our national team has everything he or she needs. I am excited to represent BC, Victoria and Vancouver Island on our national team.” Franco came to the island from Goa in India at a young age and has been a dynamo in the Victoria and District Cricket Association in various capacities for 47 years and is the six-time and current president of the VDCA and owner of the BC Super League champions Victoria Patriots -team. [email protected]

