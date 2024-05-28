The development strategies of amateur table tennis competitions in China based on the SWOT-AHP model: a case study in Shanghai







May 27, 2024;14(1):12060. doi:10.1038/s41598-024-62334-2.

1 Faculty of Sports and Exercise Sciences, Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [email protected].

Faculty of Sports and Exercise Sciences, Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [email protected]. 2 Department of Physical Education, Shanghai Sanda University, Shanghai, China.

Department of Physical Education, Shanghai Sanda University, Shanghai, China. 3 Department of Studies, Faculty of Educational Studies, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Malaysia.

Department of Studies, Faculty of Educational Studies, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Malaysia. 4 Faculty of Sports and Exercise Sciences, Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Faculty of Sports and Exercise Sciences, Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 5 China Table Tennis College, Shanghai University of Sport, Shanghai, China.



Abstract PubMed PMID . May 27, 2024;14(1):12060. doi:10.1038/s41598-024-62334-2.

Abstract PubMed PMID Abstract Considering the significance of amateur sports competitions for health promotion and urban culture building. It is essential to systematically analyze the organizational mode of urban amateur competitions and propose development strategies. This study aimed to investigate the sustainable development strategies for urban amateur competitions in China. This study employed a hybrid model of combined SWOT and AHP analysis, using the Shanghai City Amateur Table Tennis Matches (ATTM) as a case study. The results showed that 20 factors of the SWOT analysis were included, and the ranking of the weights of the SWOT group is strengths, opportunities, weaknesses and threats respectively, and the strategic vector (, ) (74, 21, 0.5861). ATTM should adopt the pioneering SO strategy and leverage its benefits and opportunities to promote further development. The findings indicate that with an advanced organizational mode, ATTM has good internal strengths and external opportunities, which can illuminate the development of amateur table tennis competitions for other regions and countries. Future research should apply the hybrid model to a wider range of events and conduct comparative analyzes across countries and regions. Keywords:

Development of amateur competitions; Amateur sports competitions; Leisure sports; Mass sports; Public health; Sports management. 2024. The Author(s). PubMed disclaimer References

Nowak, PF Mass sports and recreational events as effective tools for health-oriented education. J Phys. Educate. Health Soc. Perspective. 2, 3137 (2013). Yermakhanov, BU, Ryskaliyev, S., Kopzhanov, G. & Aknazarov, SB The role of mass sports in education of the Republic of Turkey. Teop eoa eco yyp 67, 7583 (2022). Latham, A. & Layton, J. Kinesthetic cities: studying the worlds of amateur sport and fitness in contemporary urban environments. Prog. Grunting. Geogr. 44, 852876. https://doi.org/10.1177/0309132519859442 (2020).



DOI

Koo, SKS, Byon, KK & Baker, TA III. Integrating event image, satisfaction and behavioral intention: small-scale marathon event. Sports brand. Question 23, 127137 (2014). Pawlowski, T. & Breuer, C. The financial significance of sport in Germany (Springer, 2012).



DOI

