Football Gossip: De Zerbi, McKenna, Guimaraes, Adarabioyo, Casemiro, Summerville
The latest on Manchester United's managerial search, as Newcastle and Liverpool battle for an England goalkeeper, and PSG hunt for a Premier League star.
Manchester United have spoken to ex-Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi about the possibility of succeeding Erik ten Hag as manager. (Guardian), external
But United consider retaining Ten Hag as manager. (Manchester Evening News), external
Ipswich boss kieran mckenna is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United And Brighton. (Athletics – subscription required), external
Paris Saint Germain are ready to battle Manchester city And Arsenal for 100m rating Newcastle and Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26. (Goal), external
Former England midfielder Adam Lallana, 36, is in talks over a return to England Southampton on a free transfer when are Brighton contract expires next month. (Telegraaf – subscription required), external
Everton will demand 80 million for Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, but Manchester United hope to close a deal worth 60 million for the English defender. (Star), external
Rennes' midfielder Desire Doue, 18, will be the subject of interest Arsenal And Manchester United. (Mirror), external
Chelsea consider rival Newcastle for England defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, who will be a free agent when he is his Fulham contract expires next month. (The I), external
Southampton will try to draw from Westham England winger Flynn Downes, 25, and Newcastle's 30-year-old Scotland winger Ryan Fraser has signed a permanent contract after successful loan spells last season. (Daily ultrasound), external
Leicester may aim West Brom boss Carlos Corberan allowed Enzo Maresca to join Chelsea. (talking sport), external
Newcastle is considering an offer of 20 million euros Burnleys 21-year-old England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford. (Mail), external
Liverpool also wants Trafford, along with their Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 25, to leave the club. (Football Insider), external
