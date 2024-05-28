Sports
Hockey World's Wayne Gretzky responds to Game 3 decoration call on Stars Mason Marchment
A wild second period in Game 3 of the NHL's Western Conference finals had a little bit of everything. Quick goals, a change of lead and what some consider a questionable decision.
Hockey fans were less than pleased as the Stars-Oilers game entered the third period on Monday night. That's because of a call-up to Stars forward Mason Marchment.
A replay review showed Marchment being checked in the back by Edmonton's Zach Hyman as the final moments of the second period ticked away. While Hyman was sent to the box for the cross-check, Marchment was whistled for embellishment.
During the second period break, Wayne Gretzky shared some of his feelings on the call.
Possibly one of the worst phone calls I've ever seen, Gretzky said on the NHL on the TNT set. He doesn't embellish a tough guy like Marchment. That should have been one penalty.
Gretzky wasn't the only one who disagreed with the call, as many social media users had similar thoughts. Michael Russo from The Athletics described the leading decision as a reputation call for Marchment.
Marchment has been asked for embellishments in the past, including once in the Stars' second-round game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Terrible call, but that's what happens when you're constantly embellishing, Russo wrote. Refs don't give you the benefit of the doubt and shouldn't give you the benefit of the doubt.
In the 4-on-4 situation, both teams remained scoreless.
Here's a look at some reactions to the Marchments Game 3 embellishment call:
That embellishing appeal to Marchment was weak.
It seems that the media lobbying has paid off
— Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) May 28, 2024
Mason Marchment is checked from behind by Zach Hyman. Hyman gets two for foul and Marchment gets two for decoration.
I disagree with the call for beautification.
— Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) May 28, 2024
Another terrible embellishment call
— EJ Hradek (@EJHradek_NHL) May 28, 2024
Calling an embellishment on a called penalty is the stupidest thing in hockey.
— Sportstoons (@sportstoons) May 28, 2024
More Stars coverage from The Dallas Morning News can be found here.
