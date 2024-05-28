Minster table tennis player Ross Wilson defeated at Paralympic World Qualifying Tournament, leaving chances of Paris entry hanging as wildcard





A place at this summer's Paralympic Games is not in Ross Wilson's hands. The table tennis player from Minster was defeated in the quarter-finals of the Paralympic World Qualifying Tournament in Thailand and will only make four consecutive appearances at the Games if he is given a wildcard. Ross Wilson's hopes of a fourth consecutive appearance at the Paralympic Games are at stake. Photo: Michael Loveder Wilson has won team medals for Great Britain in London, Rio and Tokyo, but new criteria mean even a top five ranking does not guarantee qualification for Paris. In addition, there will be no team events this time, but will be replaced by men's, women's and mixed doubles events. Wilson, reclassified from Class 8 last year, recovered from a slow start in his opening group match to come back from 6-1 down to take the first set 11-9 against Germany's Jan Reinig. He trailed 10-7 in the second and picked up five straight points to make it 12-10 before recording a 3-0 win, and 11-7 in the third. A much better start in his next match against Dinesh Pitiyage Don Silva gave him an 8-2 lead in the first set, but the Al-Watani Para Open gold medalist from Sri Lanka got to 8-8 before taking the set won 11-9. Wilson came back to claim the second 11-9 but couldn't find any consistency and Pitiyage Don Silva won the match 3-1. Wilson exited the group in second place and a 3-0 win over Dezso Bereczki, the former European medalist from Hungary in the last 16, put him through to a quarter-final against Liu Chaodong. The pair met at the Polish Open in March when Liu won in four sets and although Wilson played excellently, winning the second set 11-3 after losing a tight first set 12-10, the Asian bronze medalist Para Games from China the third 11. -7 and secured a 3-1 victory, 11-9 in the fourth. It was a very tough tournament, British para-table tennis director Gorazd Vecko acknowledged. There were many good players in each class who had not qualified for Paris and this tournament was much stronger than the one before Tokyo. For some athletes it was more about gaining experience in a major competition, but for the performance athletes their goal was to win the tournament, which they did not do. They did their best, but unfortunately it wasn't enough this time, and we will now wait for the wildcard decisions to be announced at the end of June. I would like to thank all the athletes and staff who worked very hard. It has been a mentally tough tournament for everyone, and the pressure here has been heavier than in any round at a major championship. There will always be players trying to fight for the last qualifying places and we have to learn from this, look at everything and come back stronger next time.

