Taiwanese students win fifth consecutive California Cup field hockey U12 title





Los Angeles, May 28 (CNA) Students from Ping He Elementary School in Changhua County, central Taiwan, outlasted their rivals in a tiebreaker to win 3-2 in the Under-12 group final on Monday, securing the country's fifth consecutive championship team safely at the California International Hockey Tournament. In a rematch between the top two teams from Pool A, the Taiwanese team drew 1-1 with the Kings U12 from Southern California during regular playing time. Each team selected five players to participate in a penalty shootout, in which the Taiwanese team defeated the American team 2–1 for the win. Champion goalkeeper Liao Po-yen (), who came into the match with his twin brother Liao Po-yu (), contributed many highlights with clutch saves, including two penalty shots during regular time. “I was so nervous before the tiebreak that my feet were shaking very hard,” Liao Po-yen told CNA. The victory left the 11 Taiwanese players as the only undefeated team in their age group, winning all the matches they played apart from a 1-1 draw with the Kings U12 in their Pool C match. The Taiwanese team ruled the U12 division in 2017-2019 and continued their dominance after the COVID-19 pandemic by finishing top in 2023 and 2024. Team teacher Chen Wei-chi (), who traveled with the team and competed for the title as a student at the school in 1994, thanked all the team's sponsors and said that this trip is an invaluable experience for many students. First introduced in 1972 with six men's teams, this year was the 52nd edition of the 2024 California Cup International Field Hockey Tournament. Taiwanese teams have been participating since 1986. According to official data, more than 2,000 players in a record 150 teams from 18 countries have registered for the competition.

