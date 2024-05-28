BYU Football: Sitake's influence plays a major role in securing the use of top defensemen

PROVO BYU coach Kalani Sitake's strengths as a recruiter are apparent to anyone who has been with him for even a short time.

The Cougars head coach comes across as good-natured, interested, transparent and perhaps most importantly, sincere during his social interactions, which has proven to be a huge asset in recruiting.

All of this became apparent to BYU's last line of defense Kelepi Vete during his visit to BYU, and is one of the key factors behind his stated intention to sign with the Cougars as part of the 2025 recruiting class. Add to that Sitake's shared Tongan heritage and Christian faith, and Vete's bond with BYU grew even stronger during his first visit in 2023.

“As a person who believes in Christ, that's one thing that connects me to them in a way that allows me to grow better than being connected to (other) coaches,” Vete said. “Kalani (Sitake) knows what it's like to be a young Tongan child, especially growing up in a family with many siblings in a single-parent home. He understood and connected with me.”

Vete is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound three-star prospect from Oakland, California. BYU first contacted him in January 2022 when then-Cougars offensive line coach Darrell Funk began the recruiting process, along with BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena.

While the interest was there initially, Vete stated that it really started to pick up after BYU hired Sione Po'uha as defensive coach in December 2022.

All the contact culminated in Vete visiting BYU in the summer of 2023, where he first met Sitake, as well as the rest of the Cougars' coaching staff, all of whom made a strong impression on him.

“I'm close with all the coaches,” Vete said. “They are wonderful people and I love them so much.”

Although Vete didn't officially commit to BYU for several months afterward, a commitment to the Cougars was always a strong possibility after his first visit to campus. Sure, he claimed other offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford and Baylor, but found none of them offered everything BYU did.

“After my visit in the summer of 2023, I automatically knew this was the place for me; it fit,” Vete said. “I found that the coaches helped me understand the game better because I was quite new to the game, so they helped me gain a lot of knowledge on the field.”

Relatively new

Vete began his athletic endeavors playing both basketball and rugby before turning his focus to football early in his high school career. He has played several positions along the offensive and defensive front, but is considered a defensive tackle by the Cougars coaching staff.

Coaches, along with Vete himself, believe his potential is only just being realized as he works to significantly improve his form ahead of his final pre-season.

“You'll see more sacks,” Vete said of the progress he hopes to make during his senior season. “My sophomore year I wasn't able to demonstrate all my defensive skills. I definitely have a lot more run-stopping technique, and then make stops and tackles on losses, anything to help myself make the play or to help others. Plays.”

Understanding that weighing only 260 is unlikely to cut it at the collegiate level, Vete aims to significantly increase his strength and subsequent weight before arriving in Provo.

“My goal overall is to weigh 285 pounds,” Vete said. “Right now I'm about 262, so I'm getting there slowly. I also want to get my 40 (yard dash) time up to 4.8. I just want to get bigger and faster.”

Faith and family based

Vete has a strong religious background, which has greatly helped him avoid the pitfalls that all too often surround young people growing up in the Oakland area. Although he is not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Vete has acquired like-minded ideals that he believes fit well into BYU's unique culture.

As is the case with many people in and around the BYU area, Vete's family is the center of attention.

“I usually just go to church and take care of my siblings,” Vete said when asked how he spends his free time. “I go to a Tongan Pentecostal church, and I'm the drummer at my church, and I'm also part of a youth group. My main goal before I go there to BYU is to spend enough time with (my siblings) ) and just being the best older brother and father figure I know. I want to teach them things, but also have fun with them.”

Vete notes that hard work is and will be the key to any success he has had or will have in the future, putting him on par with others who have overcome Oakland's difficult environment.

“There are so many kids who work hard because they know football and education are all they have,” Vete said. “Because there's nothing else. There's violence, there's tragedy, and sometimes there's no home for them. And so this is the only way they know they can get out of this situation.”

Vete remains at the center of all his pursuits through his mother, Lusia Finauhu'ia

“She is the strongest person in my life,” Vete said. 'She has been through thick and thin. She knew how to stay strong, take care of us and show me how to persevere and overcome all the difficult problems. She's just the strongest person I know.'

Vete is excited about both the football and academic opportunities at BYU, where he plans to pursue a relatively demanding degree.

“I like math. I like using numbers and I'm definitely looking forward to studying something like mechanical engineering,” Vete said. “I just love some of the challenges that school gives me.”

Vete's visit to BYU will take place next June, a date he has circled on his calendar not only for himself, but also for someone who will accompany him on the trip. Vete has a twin brother, Siosiua Vete, who is currently committed to signing with Stanford, although Kelepi Vete wants to help him get rid of that promise.

Siosiua Vete is a 6-foot-1, 280-pound prospect who also claims offers from BYU, Arizona, Arizona State and Baylor, among others.

“I've been waiting for this for a long time. I've been counting down the months,” Kelepi Vete said of his upcoming visit to BYU.

In regards to his own commitment to BYU, Vete is grateful to have the recruiting process in his rearview mirror, with all his eyes on the opportunities ahead.

“I feel stress-free,” Vete said. “It's a commitment I made a while ago but haven't announced until now. I'm excited to be part of the BYU family just because of how special it is both on and off the court field. I feel like it is a place where I can develop both as a person and as a player, and those are two things that I really appreciate.”

Cridle's conclusion

In modern times, the reasons why many collegiate recruits choose their respective destinations rest on two primary factors.

How much playing time do I get?

How much NIL money will I receive?

Sitake rarely, if ever, brought up these two topics in his conversations with recruits.

Under Sitake, the vision for the football program was to provide an experience based on faith, family and high-level academics, combined with the goal of playing at the highest level of collegiate football.

The fact is that if your primary reason is limited to pursuing an athletic experience, BYU is not the right place for you.

There is one quote that signifies to me that Vete aligns with BYU's unique culture and opportunities: “As a person who believes in Christ, that's one thing that connects me to them in a way that allows me to grow better than being connected to (other) coaches.”

Sitake's shared faith in Christ and similar upbringing were crucial parts in building a trusting relationship with Kelepi.

Having personally been recruited and coached by Sitake while at Eastern Arizona Junior College, I can tell you firsthand that through word and deed he embodies the Christian values ​​that became evident to Vete during the recruiting process.

Coming to BYU should be about more than just wanting to play football, and Vete certainly wants more than just a football experience at his next destination; he wants a holistic experience that focuses on faith, family and education, while also playing football at the highest level.

Because of that, I think he will likely see a lot of success at BYU, both on and off the playing field.