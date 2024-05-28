The OJHL board approves the move from Brantford, with Jr. The A-team will play in the new, state-of-the-art recreation center next fall

The King Rebellion is the newest team in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), the league has announced.

Approvals have been granted to move the Brantford 99ers franchise from OJHL to King Township for the 2024-2025 season.

“On behalf of the OJHL Board of Directors, we are excited about the move from Brantford to the King Township market,” OJHL Commissioner Marty Savoy said in a news release.

“The community, as we worked through the details of the move, has gone above and beyond to welcome our franchise, which will be known as the King Rebellion, and we are confident the team will be successful in King Township.”

“I am extremely excited about the Brantford 99ers hockey team's move to King Township for the 2024-2025 season. The team will become the King Rebellion,” said Rebellion Governor Willa Wang.

“I would especially like to thank Marty Savoy and Chris Vanstone of the OJHL and Chris Fasciano and Jonathan Bell of King Township for their continued support and guidance in making this a reality.”

“King Township has been fantastic and we look forward to working closely with their minor hockey teams and getting involved in community events throughout the year.”

“We are pleased to welcome the King Rebellion to our community,” said King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “This move not only contributes to our vibrant sporting culture, but also creates new opportunities for our local athletes. We look forward to cheering on the Rebellion at the Township-Wide Recreation Center (TWRC), a carbon-neutral, state-of-the-art facility that reflects our commitment to sustainability and community engagement.”

The name Rebellion was chosen to align with the team name of the existing King Township Minor Hockey Association Rep program. The team's name also pays tribute to the Lloydtown Rebellion of 1837, which was part of the Upper Canada Rebellion.

King Township has more than 27,000 residents.

The King Rebellion will play their home games at the new leisure centre, which is expected to open in autumn 2024. The team's first home opener will take place in September, with the exact date yet to be determined.

The Rebellion are coached by Mark Joslin, who was named the 2023-24 OJHL Coach of the Year and was a finalist for this year's CJHL Coach of the Year award.

Joslin took over as head coach of the Brantford 99ers in the summer of 2023. Under his leadership, the 99ers' record rose from 5-46-1-2 in 2022-23 to 26-26-0-4 this season.

In his four previous seasons with the Toronto Patriots, he was named OJHL Executive of the Year in 2018. He has also coached with the North York Rangers, Aurora Tigers, Pickering Panthers and Stouffville Spirit of the OJHL.

“We're excited to move to a nice little community that hasn't had a junior hockey team before,” said Joslin, a lifelong resident of York Region. “The League and the municipality have been very supportive. There is so much potential in King.”

Joslin said the city has provided upgrades to the Rebellion, including the construction of “an OHL-quality locker room with individual stalls” and the installation of a clock above center ice in the new arena.

The rebellion will become involved in the community, Joslin said, starting at a festival in King next month. Players will also assist with minor hockey practices during the 2024-2025 season.

The TWRC, where the King Rebellion will play, will include an aquatics centre, two NHL-sized ice rinks, an artificial pitch house and a multi-purpose community room.

An unveiling ceremony of the Rebellion jersey with the new logo was planned for last night's King's Council meeting.