MLC will be given official List A status by ICC ahead of the second season
The status means MLC is now recognized as an official T20 competition, with tournament records now counted as official format statistics. “We are very excited about the news as it recognizes the level and high quality of the players taking part in the tournament,” tournament director Justin Geale told ESPNcricinfo. “By awarding MLC List A status for the upcoming season, it helps to recognize the strength and growing stature of the tournament and will ultimately help increase the credibility of the sport in the US on a global scale .
“Most importantly for me, however, it ensures that the achievements of some of the best players in the world, alongside their peers, are adequately reflected in their career statistics.
“I am very grateful to the ICC for taking the time to look at it as cricket in the US does not always fit into a template. We are an associated nation and proud of it, a nation with a unique opportunity before us. It is our hope that, through the upcoming World Cup and a successful season, we can continue to build a platform for the sport to grow and ultimately succeed in the US.”
The 2024 edition of MLC will kick off on July 5, a week after the T20 World Cup ends in Bridgetown on June 29. However, the T20 World Cup starts on June 1 in Dallas, USA, in what is an important season in the game's ongoing efforts to crack the American market.
“The intention was always to have a 10-team league,” MLC CEO Vijay Srinivasan told the newspaper. Guardian. “Research shows that we are a big enough country, with a big enough demographic to support ten teams, so that is our plan. We had 19 games in our first season, and in our second there will be 25. I think we want to go to 34 games. next year, and just keep expanding gradually.”
Srinivasan said they wanted the league, which clashes with the Hundred in 2024, to start in early June 2025.
“Ultimately, our ideal calendar for us is to start much earlier, in late spring or early summer,” Srinivasan said. “With the Indian Premier League ending at the end of May, I think our best bet would be to start in early June, when we have the school holidays in the US, and continue into July. That's how we want to set our framework.” .”
Four of the six teams in the MLC are owned by IPL team owners: Mumbai Indians, KKR, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.
The first season ran from July 13 to 31 with 15 group stage matches followed by four playoff matches, ending with MI New York lifting the trophy under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran. The second season will be played at the same two sites where the first season took place: Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park Stadium in Morrisville.
