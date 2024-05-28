Sports
5 Auburn football freshmen who could contribute for Hugh Freeze in 2024
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze hasn't held back in sharing his master plan.
Freeze wants to see the Tigers built through traditional recruiting. The portal will not be ignored. Auburn has added 33 transfers over the past two seasons, but their usage should decrease as Freeze gets deeper into his tenure if all goes according to plan.
The Tigers did an admirable job in Freeze's first full offseason, landing a recruiting class ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the country by the 247Sports Composite. It's a group of 18 signees led by receiver Cam Coleman, who saw the hype around him rise after four passes for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown on A-Day on April 6.
Coleman will play in Year 1. Freeze said so.
It may not be ideal given their inexperience, but other rookies besides Coleman will need to step up as well. Here are a few we think have the best chance to contribute as true freshmen:
5.LB Demarcus Riddick
There appears to be a clear hierarchy at the top of Auburn's depth chart at linebacker. Returning veterans Eugene Asante and Austin Keys will be among the top three at the position, joined by Duke transfer Dorian Mausi Jr. With two LBs on the field at a time on almost every play, the Tigers need a fourth to get into the rotation. . That opens a door for four-star freshman Demarcus Riddick.
“DemarcusRiddick, he can run,” Freeze said on April 2. “He can cover. He's really talented.”
4. WR Perry Thompson
Coleman is getting a lot of hype after what he did on A-Day, but fellow freshman receiver Perry Thompson shouldn't be ignored. Thompson didn't end the recruiting cycle as strong as Coleman. He was listed as the No. 44 player in the class of 2024, while Coleman was ranked No. 3, but his status lends itself to getting on the field. Thompson is listed by 247Sports at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. That holds up in the SEC. He may struggle early because he hasn't gone through spring training like Coleman, but expect Thompson to find his way into the receiver rotation by the end of the season.
3. Buck LB Jamonta Waller
Jamonta Waller's chance to earn early playing time took a hit when the Tigers landed pass rusher Keyron Crawford out of the portal from Arkansas State, but the opportunity still remains. Crawford and Jalen McLeod will be the two best options to get after the quarterback, but after that the road is wide open.
“Jamont is an elite pass rusher,” position coach Josh Aldridge said on March 13. “He's probably the most ready of the young guys from a pass rush standpoint. Maybe not necessarily in the run game, just because of the strength and stuff like that. But being able to line up and rush , he can go and do it.
2. Buck LB Amaris Williams
Amaris Williams, another pass rusher along with Waller, came through spring training and prepared well for some snaps in Year 1. Auburn didn't have many fireworks during the early signing period in December, but flipping Williams from Florida was the big move. to catapult the Tigers up the recruiting rankings.
“I feel like it comes really easy for them, especially for Amaris in a way,” fellow freshman Joe Phillips said of Waller and Williams on March 28. “I don't know what kind of school he comes from, but you can tell he has some football knowledge.”
1. WR Cam Coleman
For Auburn's offense to be successful in 2024, Coleman will have to live up to the hype. That's a big ask considering the expectations placed on him. During Freeze's 11 seasons as a Division I coach at Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty and Auburn, only two true freshman WRs have recorded more than 400 receiving yards: Laquon Treadwell in 2013 (608) and AJ Brown in 2016 (412) . If Coleman can pull it off, that's an elite company to be in.
“There are very few people who are just readymade and come in and play in this league, and I want our young men to understand that,” Freeze said on April 2. “That doesn't mean they're not really good. But Cam, on the other hand, is a different cat. He's going to have to play, and he's proven that he can do it if he knows what to do.
Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.
