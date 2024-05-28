Lauren Curran joins Hofstra's coaching staff





Hempstead, NY – Hofstra head hockey coach Hillary Fitts has announced the addition of Lauren Curran as an assistant coach at Hofstra field hockey coaching. “I am pleased to announce and welcome Lauren as she joins our staff,” Fitts said of Curran. “Her dedication to both the game and its people is evident, and I have no doubt that her enthusiasm and commitment will greatly strengthen our team.” “I am deeply honored to be a part of Pride, and am so grateful to Coach Fitts and Hofstra Athletics for the opportunity to work with such an incredible group of young women,” Curran said. “It is a privilege to learn and grow alongside this great coaching staff at Hofstra University. I am excited to share my passion for the game and contribute to the future successes of this program. I look forward to building relationships to build with each student-athlete to help them be the best they can be both on and off the field. I can't wait to get started!” Curran was a four-year member of the William & Mary hockey team from 2020 to 2023, playing in 59 games with 58 starts and totaling 74 points on 35 goals and four assists, with her collegiate career culminating in guiding the Tribe to a CAA. title in 2023 and was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 CAA Field Hockey Championship after scoring a hat trick in the championship game. Curran finished her collegiate playing career ranked in the top 10 of William & Mary field hockey history in most major statistical categories, including game-winning goals (sixth, 9), points per game (ninth, 1.25), goals scored (10th, 35) and points (10th, 74), and her 15 goals and 33 points in 2023 rank 10th and 11th in a season, respectively, in program history. She was a two-time NFHCA All-South Region Second Team winner in 2022 and 2023, and she was recognized on the All-CAA First Team in 2022 and the Second Team in 2023. Academically, Curran was named to the Academic Honor Roll of the CAA Commissioner. in 2022 and in 2021 she was named an NFHCA All-Academic. As a team leader for the tribe, Curran helped plan practices and lead camps and clinics for prospective student-athletes, and helped plan campus tours and athletic facilities for recruits. Curran was also a member of the Boston College hockey team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 2019, and she was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll that year. In addition to her experience as a collegiate student-athlete, Curran coached field hockey at the Academy of Notre Dame from 2019 through 2022, where she planned skill development drills and led camps for middle and high school athletes. a coach at PowerHouse Field Hockey Club in 2024. Curran was a star athlete at the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur in Villanova, Pennsylvania, collecting multiple postseason honors, including Delco Player of the Year and MaxPreps.com All-America Second Team in 2017 and 2018. Scored 103 goals in her career for Notre Dame de Namur, Curran helped the Irish to back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017. Curran graduated from The College of William & Mary in December 2023 with her bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and Health Sciences.

