How Indian Politics is Reshaping International Cricket – The Diplomat
Early May, amid the sweltering heat of India's record-breaking general elections summer temperatures Across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exploited one of India's great loves with what many say is one of his worst instincts. Modi used India's love for cricket to stoke communal tensions along religious lines for political gain.
This time the cocktail of discontent was delivered on a cricket field in Dhar, a city in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. Modi told a story that claimed the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, if voted to power, would decide the composition of the national cricket team on the basis of religion. Modi's perceived dog whistle responded to rampant Islamophobia carefully cared for among his voters as seen in recent attacks about India.
The people of Madhya Pradesh had already witnessed the Congress party promise an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for the state during the local assembly election campaign last year.
Cricket tends to go hand in hand with politics in India, and recent events point to yet another entanglement.
Ahead of the 2024 elections, India's Supreme Court ended the electoral bond financing program. This allowed individuals and companies to donate anonymously and unlimitedly to political parties. When the scheme was scrapped, the required disclosures came to light the curious case of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSK), the owner of the Chennai-based IPL franchise.
The Kings are five-time champions of the IPL and home to one of Indian cricket's favorite sons, MS Dhoni, besides a host of international stars over the years. In April 2019, CSK donated around $600,000 to the political party All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2019 general elections.
It's another reminder in India that where politics goes, so will cricket.
From its colonial origins to modern times, Indian cricket has wielded the influence and power that politicians crave. It is not unusual for political leaders to take charge of the game in India, whether through a direct role at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or through proxy figures.
However, the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the supreme force in Indian politics created a heightened imbalance in the relationship between the executive branch and the autonomous institutions that are supposed to provide checks and balances in a democratic society. A tendency to abolish opposition and establish unquestionable control marked this shift, which permeated every corner of Indian cultural life. This change can be seen in the promotion of a Hindu nationalist agenda in Hindi cinema.
Cricket, with its immense cultural hold on the Indian public, was always a ripe ground for an institutional takeover that could be linked to the Hindu nationalist agenda. Three key trends summarize the ongoing phase in the relationship between Indian cricket and politics.
First of all, there has been a nepotistic urge to appoint family and friends in positions of power within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and state bodies. For example, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is the son of Home Minister, Modi's trusted lieutenant Amit Shah.
Second, we have seen the promotion of cricket as a site of national and cultural contestation through chauvinistic messaging aligning the fortunes of Indian teams with stories of 'New India'.”
And finally, cricket history has been reconstructed by Renaming stadiums and the shift of the center of power to Gujarat, Modi's home state.
It is a measure of India's control over international cricket that Jay Shah is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council. The sports minister in the Modi government, Anurag Thakur, was president of the BCCI between 2016 and 2017, while his younger brother Arun Dhumal is the current chairman of the IPL, which dominates the global cricket calendar and coffers.
T20 franchise cricket in India is a welcoming home for the friends of the Modi regime.
One of the biggest capitalists allies of the BJP, the Reliance group, owned by Mukesh Ambani, owns a team in the IPL (Mumbai Indians), while Adani Sports Linepart of the Adani conglomerate, successfully bid for the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL).
A recent report by journalist Sharda Ugra for the Wisden Almanac 2024 revealed that the BCCI had failed in its bid to force a change in kit colors for India's match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad during last year's 50-over World Cup. Instead of the usual blue, it was proposed to wear an orange kit for that match.
It was said that Orange was chosen because it was identified as the color of Hindutva (Hindu nationalism). The color, used interchangeably with saffron (Bhagwa), is worn by BJP party workers and Hindutva followers, its appeal enhanced in their eyes by its historical link with Brahmin priests and temples.
Despite the failure to change the kit, there was no lack of nationalistic tension at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that day. From the blaring DJ Hindutva pop tunes in to the bickering of the courageous, aggressive Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan by Indian fans with a Hindu nationalist chant, the India-Pakistan match has confirmed the multitude of ways in which Indian cricket is now affected by the cultural politics of Hindu nationalism.
The shift of power towards the west in Indian cricket is also underway.Historically, Mumbai enjoyed an outsized influence over sports, but its supremacy was never linked to any particular political formation. The rise of the Gujarat bloc in Indian politics is epitomized by the Modi-Shah combine of the BJP.Cricket in Gujarat has benefited immensely from their largesse since the statesmen have won the domestic cricket tournament in every format of the game for the past decade.
Ahmedabad has become the de facto home of Indian cricket. Being the largest cricket arena in the world with a capacity of 132,000, the Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the opening and the final matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup, not to mention the big match between India and Pakistan.
It has also hosted one welcome event for then US President Donald Trump, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was wheeled around the stadium ahead of the first Test between India and Australia in 2023.
Renaming the stadium after Modi was unusual, as most venues in India take their names from politicians or wealthy patrons after they died.
The drive to reimagine cricket venues is not limited to Gujarat, as was the stadium in Delhi renamed to former Finance Minister (and head of the Delhi District Cricket Association) Arun Jaitley in 2019, not long after he died. This tendency to claim cricket venues under the names of BJP politicians is symptomatic of a broader trend where the Modi regime has gone a step further. obsessive interest in renaming roads and other sites that bear Islamic names with Hindu nationalist icons.
Whatever the outcome of the June 4 election, Indian cricket will continue to bear the scars of the Hindu nationalist regime for some time to come.
