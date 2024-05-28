Betting tips, odds, predictions and best tennis bets 2024 French Open 28/5

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

The first round of the French Open is expected to conclude on Tuesday. The final set of first-round matches features no shortage of exciting matchups. A few French veterans will try to triumph as underdogs and send the French crowd into a frenzy. Furthermore, a player who has quietly been one of the strongest players on the WTA Tour in recent months will look to continue the good times, while a battle between compatriots from a country that produces many strong clay court players will likely lead to going the way of the younger man.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams, such as the French Open, are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous results on clay, recent form and stylistic matchups can help identify intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs poised to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be seen as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends tempting options in matchups considered closer to toss-ups.

French open choices: angry alarm

Alize Cornet (+950) vs. Qinwen Zheng

Cornet is a huge underdog against seventh-seeded Zheng, but don't be too quick to write off the French giants-killer, who has racked up numerous major victories in a Grand Slam career dating back to the 2005 French Open and amassed 25 top scores . -10 wins in total. It would be fitting for the 34-year-old Frenchwoman to add another major scalp to her collection in what Cornet has announced will be the final tournament of her career. Cornet will swing freely and draw crowd support against Zheng, who has an 8-7 record since a breakout performance at the Australian Open, where Zheng reached the final without having to beat a top 50 opponent.

Adrian Mannarino (+290) vs. Giulio Zeppieri

Mannarino is just 7-12 in 2024 as he appears to be losing weight at age 35, but the veteran Frenchman is a nice value here against an unknown opponent. Zeppieri is just 1-4 in ATP main draw level matches this year and 5-13 in his career. In total, the 148th-ranked Italian has suffered eight defeats against players outside the top 100 in 2024. Despite all of Mannarino's struggles this year, he showed he still has the peak fitness needed to excel in best-of-five set play by winning three. five-setters at this year's Australian Open. Mannarino's strong second half of 2023, combined with that run down under, has him ranked 22nd, which is 88 places above Zeppieri's career high.

Honorable mention

Adam Walton (+390) vs. Arthur Rinderknech

French Open odds: lock in

Elise Mertens (-225) vs. Maria Carle

Few players on the WTA Tour are better at avoiding setbacks at majors than Mertens, who has reached at least the third round in 23 of 24 Grand Slam appearances since the start of 2018, with just one first-round defeat in that span. The No. 25 seed will likely avoid a disappointment against 82nd seed Carle, who has split her 2024 season between WTA Tour and ITF level events. Carle has struggled when faced with competition at a higher level. In 2024, he went 4-5 against top 105 players, with only two wins against top 88 players.

Petra Martic (-550) vs. Kristina Mladenovic

Mladenovic is still a decent doubles player, but the 31-year-old Frenchwoman has been a non-factor in singles for some time, having fallen out of the top 200 in the rankings. For Mladenovic's last win over a top 70 opponent you have to go all the way back to July 2022, and her last top 50 win came more than a year before that, so she's a far cry from the player who reached the French Open. quarterfinals in 2017. Martic struggled to a 5-10 record in 2024, but the 81st-ranked Croatian is 15-5 in Grand Slam first-round matches since early 2019, the year Martic reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros . Despite Martic's poor form this year, there is still a significant gap between her and Mladenovic at the moment. These two veterans have met nine times before, with Martic leading 7-2.

Honorable mention

Alexander Davidovich Fokina (-475) vs. Valentin Vacherot

French Open Predictions: Value Bets

James Munar (-145) vs. Roberto Bautista Agut

Bautista Agut is the much more talented of these two Spanish compatriots, but Munar is the better player at this stage of their respective careers. Munar is a .500 career player on clay, including a 9-8 ATP Tour record on surfaces this year, which does not include a challenger in France last month, in which Munar defeated three top-51 players to reach the final before he lost to the red-hot Alejandro Tabilo. 36-year-old Bautista Agut is nine years older than Munar and has fallen to 80th in the rankings, 17 places behind Munar. Including challengers and qualifying, the RBA is just 7-12 against the top 80 opponents in 2024.

Yulia Putintseva (-135) vs. Sloane Stephens

Putintseva has had a strong last two months, reaching the quarter-finals at WTA-1000 level in both Miami and Madrid, with the latter result coming on clay. She took down two top-10 finishes in Madrid, beating Qinwen Zheng and Daria Kasatkina. Putintseva added a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Stephens at the Italian Open after that run in Madrid, and she will be looking for a repeat result in this rematch less than three weeks later. Stephens has the better reputation as a former French Open finalist (2018), and the American is ranked 35th, four places ahead of Putintseva. However, recent trends suggest this is the match Putinseva must lose, as Stephens enters the French Open on a four-match losing streak.

Honorable mention

Tomas Machac (-155) vs. Nuno Borges