Gopher men's hockey releases non-conference schedule for 2024-2025 season





The University of Minnesota men's hockey team released its non-conference schedule Tuesday, including a previously announced season-opening tournament in Las Vegas. The Gophers will see some preseason action before heading to Nevada, with an exhibition against the St. Cloud State Huskies at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Oct. 5. As previously reported, the Gophers' season officially begins at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Las Vegas on October 11-12. They play the Air Force Academy at Orleans Arena on Friday night and take on either Omaha or UMass on Saturday night. Gopher fans will have to wait until the end of October to return to 3M Arena in Mariucci when the team hosts its home opener against the University of St. Thomas on Friday, October 25. The two teams continue on Saturday. , Oct. 26, across from the Xcel Energy Center. Additional matchups announced Tuesday include: Gophers vs. Minnesota Duluth, Oct. 18-19 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.

Gophers v. Bemidji State, home-and-home series, Thursday, Nov. 14 at 3M Arena in Mariucci, and Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

Gophers vs. Gophers Alaska Nanook, November. 29-30 at 3M Arena in Mariucci.

Gophers vs. Mercyhurst Lakers, Jan. 3-4 at 3M Arena in Mariucci. Gopher men's hockey has not yet announced a Big Ten Conference schedule, which is typically released closer to the start of the school year.

