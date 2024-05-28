Sports
Izaac Quek named Star Player of the Year at the Singapore Table Tennis Association's annual awards
SINGAPORE Teenagers Izaac Quek and Zhou Jingyi were the biggest winners at Singapore's biggest table tennis night, with the duo named Star Player of the Year and Youth Player of the Year respectively at the association's annual awards ceremony on May 28.
At the age of 18, Quek has already made an impression in his young table tennis career.
The world number 87's 2023 achievements include three golds at the Cambodia SEA Games and mixed doubles gold at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Antalya.
He also claimed silver in the under-19 boys' doubles and mixed doubles at the 2023 ITTF World Youth Championships in Slovenia.
Quek said: There will be more tournaments this year and with the Olympic Games, this (award) gives me even more motivation to work harder and achieve better results.
The event, which was held at Jia He Grand Restaurant and attended by Eric Chua, Senior Secretary of State for Culture, Community and Youth, honored the contributions and achievements of the table tennis community in 2023.
It's been quite a journey for Quek since he became the first Singaporean to reach the top of the under-15 boys world rankings in 2021.
He then made his Major Games debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he was part of the men's team that won silver in Birmingham.
Then came a stellar 2023, which also saw him claim the scalps of higher-ranked opponents such as Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal Achanta and former world championship silver medalist Mattias Falck at the Singapore Smash.
However, he also noted that the matches became more difficult in the second half of the year as his opponents began to analyze his play.
But it was a learning experience for the teenager, who will make his Olympic debut at the Paris Games from July 26 to August 11, after qualifying earlier in May, as it made me realize that there are many ups and downs as an athlete.
Like Quek, the journey hasn't all been smooth sailing for 19-year-old Zhou, who picked up her second consecutive Youth Player of the Year award.
In a hectic year with the SEA Games and the Asian Games, Zhou suffered several injuries.
Now the world number 118 is well-placed to join Quek and Zeng Jian in Paris based on her rankings in Asia, although her spot will not be determined until June 11.
It (2023) wasn't the best, but I learned through all these competitions and matured a lot, said Zhou, who won silver and team bronze in women's doubles at the SEA Games, in addition to several gold medals at WTT tournaments.
I'm glad I managed to get through it.
Poh Li San, president of the Singapore Table Tennis Association, said the performances of young players like Quek and Zhou are an encouraging sign that its programs are delivering results.
Acknowledging the work of her predecessors, she added: We see young talents like (Loy) Ming Ying coming through the pipeline, so we know the approach is the right one.
We have spotted talents, now it is our job to find more of these talents and convince them and their parents that this is the right path.
