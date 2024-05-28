What will the SEC football schedule be in 2026? Greg Sankey provides update





The SEC will play eight conference games in 2024 and '25. And 2026? To be determined.

Greg Sankey on 2026 SEC football schedule: Don't expect a resolution this week. MIRAMAR BEACH, FL. Eight or nine conference games? Don't expect an answer from the SEC at the conference's spring meetings this week. Even as the SEC expands to 16 teams this year with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, the conference will maintain an eight-game conference schedule in football for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Opponents have been announced. And the format for 2026 and beyond? That remains unsettled. Commissioner Greg Sankey expects the situation to remain unsettled after the conference on Thursday. I don't expect to see many conversations about football scheduling here, Sankey said Monday, on the eve of the three-day conference meetings. Last year the scheduling debate was a hot topic during the meetings. The SEC eliminated divisions for 2024 but kept an eight-game schedule. Eight conference games align the SEC with the ACC, while the Big Ten and Big 12 play nine conference games. Given all that's happening around us, there is some sort of planning available (to be determined later), and we'll continue to talk about it, Sankey said. However, Sankey teased a bit with scheduling news. The SEC will announce game times for the first three weeks of this season on Thursday, along with a few select other game times. In addition, game times for all early television window games will be announced in mid-June, he said. Those are games that start between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM ET. As for the format of the 2026 conference schedule? You are free to ask, Sankey told reporters. Don't expect an answer this week. Blake Toppmeyeris the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer. Also check out his podcast,SEC Football Unfiltered, and newsletter, SEC Football Unfiltered. Subscribe to read all his columns.

