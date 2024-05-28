COLUMN: The love for the tennis season runs like clockwork

Barries tennis nets had been open for weeks when it became clear that winter would not gather and dump more snow on us, writes reporter Bob Bruton

Having a blast during the Stanley Cup playoffs, and just as Toronto's Blue Jays wilt in the spring heat, my thoughts turn to tennis.

It's a sport I've been playing since my early teens, not particularly well, but with enthusiasm, ever since I learned to hit with topspin from both my forehand and backhand sides.

Because topspin is the key to being able to hit a tennis ball with power and pace, and also to keeping it within the defined playing surface.

Sure, I'll occasionally slice up my backhand just to confuse things for my opponent, but I prefer my racket to go over the ball, rather than under it.

Of course, Barrie's tennis nets had been up for weeks – when it became clear that winter would not recover and would dump more snow on us.

Queen's Park, Shear Park, Eastview Community Park and the others, reflex tennis on the asphalt surfaces, where bad bounces abound, and whatever that synthetic stuff is that lasts longer and doesn't crack, where the bounces are true, except when it cracks the surface. (See Eastview Courts.)

In the fall I always carefully store my tennis racket, my Dunlop in the Donnay case, just to make my opponent think there is something European about my tennis game.

Tennis caught my attention when Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe were at the top of their games, the stoic Swede against the brash American.

Borg was known for his impeccable groundstrokes, his two-handed backhand and his calm temperament. If you could hit 20 balls in a row, Borg could almost always hit 21.

McEnroe was known for his fiery temper, attacking the net to clear a sharp volley, almost always shortening the points in his favour. His hands were so tennis soft that he could handle any pace an opponent threw at him.

Of course, growing up I tried to be Borg and McEnroe at the same time, but it didn't quite work out.

Whether I was playing with the Tracy brothers in the small northern Ontario town where we grew up, or with my father, who was a good athlete in his own right, there was never a shortage of tennis players growing up.

Our high school had the best tennis courts in town, and they were within walking distance of home.

The only downside was that my father found me when the old Dominion grocery store where I worked decided it needed another employee and decided to hire me to bag food for customers.

When I saw Dad's car, I knew the tennis game was over for the day.

But I continued to play through my university years in London, Ontario, in Strathroy, just outside London, where I got my first real job, and then in Barrie.

I'm still not that good. My groundstrokes are too inconsistent, mainly because I hit the ball too hard, serving more than a game or two, which gives me a stiff back for a few days and I can't always find someone to play with.

My childhood friend from the old hometown who lives in Barrie and used to be a regular on the tennis courts has back problems, a woman on my softball team will be on the road all summer and not available for tennis.

I could play against my brother, but the last time we played, about fifteen years ago, I won and this time I definitely wouldn't win. There isn't much benefit to me and my ego.

Now I know what you're thinking. I could play pickleball. Courts are sprouting like weeds from the city parks across Barrie. Everyone and their uncle play pickleball.

I'm just not sure how much exercise it would be, at least for me.

Tennis, singles anyway, is a lot of running, back and forth, back and forth. It's a full workout.

Now a wise guy might say that I should act my age and play table tennis, which sharpens the reflexes.

Beer pong maybe, but not table tennis (and real beer pong, the Canadian variety, not the lame, watered-down, semi-disgraceful thing played by American students).

But of course I'm off-topic.

It's tennis time for me and I expect to be on the court soon.

The strings in my tennis racket still seem to be strung about 55 pounds, I have white hockey tape on the handle of my racket protecting other vulnerable parts of my racket, in case I need to dig a drop shot out of the court.

It may not be a premium version of the game I'm playing now, but I never really did.

At this point I don't get much more than a participation ribbon, but playing tennis is playing tennis.

