Softball places five on CSC Academic All-District Team





INDIANAPOLIS – – For their work both on the field and in the classroom, five members of the Ball State softball team were named to the 2024 Academic All-District Softball Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators. The Cardinals on the list represented the graduate infielder Haley Wynn senior outfielder Kaitlyn Matthews redshirt junior pitcher Emma Eubank Redshirt second designated player Jessica Hofman and redshirt sophomore shortstop McKenna Mulholland . Wynn, who maintains a 4.00 GPA in her master's in athletic coaching education program, earns the honor for the second straight season. Wynn graduated from Ball State in the summer of 2023, graduating summa cum laude with a 3.90 GPA and a degree in exercise science. He earned Second Team All-MAC and NFCA All-Great Lakes Region Third Team honors this past season. Wynn was a starter in all 58 games for the Cardinals this season and finished the year with a .307 average, 40 runs scored and 26 RBIs. Mathews, a dietetics major with a 3.66 GPA, earns the honor for the second straight season after starting 55 of the 56 games she played this season. She was a fixture in left field and finished the year with a .215 average, including three doubles, a triple and four home runs. Mathews also scored 21 runs while collecting 20 RBIs. Eubank, a biology major with a 3.79 GPA, earns the honor for the second consecutive year after appearing in 19 games in the circle for the Cardinals. With over 38.0 innings of work, she produced a 2-3 record and one save. She saved her best performances for last, earning the save in BSU's MAC Championship win over Toledo and earning her first career complete game win in the MAC Championship semifinals against Ohio. Hofman, a teaching major in Exceptional Needs: Early Childhood Special Education with a GPA of 3.88, earns the honor for the first time in her career after starting 47 of the 52 games she played for the Cardinals this season. A .288 hitter, Hoffman's first career hit was a grand slam in Ball State's 10-8 win over Fordham. She finished the season with nine home runs, 36 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Mulholland, an applied behavior analysis major with a 3.74 GPA, started 55 of the 56 games she played this season. Mulholland, an All-MAC Second Team and MAC All-Tournament Team honoree, had a .247 average with 11 doubles and a pair of home runs this season. She also scored 35 runs and drove in 21 RBI. To be eligible to participate, student-athletes must be a starter or key reserve, achieve sophomore standing at their current school, maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50 and be nominated by its sports information director. Wynn is also a finalist for the CSC Academic All-America Honors, which will be announced on June 18.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2024/5/28/SB_CSCAll-District.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos