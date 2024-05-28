Long Island Cricket World Cup venue targeted by ISIS propaganda – NBC New York





Authorities plan to increase police presence at cricket watch parties and the FBI's Nassau County office will work with the NYPD and other local law enforcement partners on security ahead of next month's 2024 ICC World Cup, after a pro-ISIS outlet posted an image showing the host venue Eisenhower Stadium and an ominous message, a senior law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said Tuesday. The image reportedly featured the new 34,000-seat venue, located about 25 miles east of New York City, and drones flying, with the caption: “You wait for games and we wait for you.” It said June 9th. The senior law enforcement official says there is no evidence of a plot specifically targeting the World Cup (qualifying action about to start) or any specific match on June 9. The ISIS symbolism was notable, the official said. According to the senior law enforcement official, the intelligence community's assessment is that ISIS is hoping for violence and hoping it can incite someone to do something by spreading its propaganda. The terror group is known for using chaos to fuel its sinister efforts around the world. Maybe someone will feel prompted to attack, they hope, the official said. Large crowds are expected at Nassau County Stadium during the tournament, especially during the June 9 game. That's a big rivalry – India versus Pakistan – and a big crowd is expected. The official says ISIS's designation of the World Cup as an event means law enforcement must plan accordingly.

