2024 Big Ten championship odds, picks: Ohio State is the favorite, but Michigan, newcomer USC offers value

Unlike the Big 12, which CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah correctly described as “wide open', the Big Ten is typically a league dominated by one or two programs at a time. That's not to say there aren't several good teams in the Big Ten in any given season, but for most of history that hasn't been the case. have to scroll past Michigan or Ohio State if you're trying to figure out who will win it.

With the competition expanding to 18 (eighteen!) schools in 2024, maybe we'll see that change in the future. However, don't expect much to change this season. When I wrote about thepreseason odds for the Big Ten last seasonI told you that Michigan, the league favorite, was the best bet on the board. Michigan went on to win the conference and then the national title. Despite this, it's not the favorite going into 2024 – nor should it be, with all the changes it's undergone.

This year's favorite – prepare for a shock – is Ohio State. Newcomer Oregon follows the Buckeyes, then Penn State and finally, with the fourth-best odds, you'll find the reigning national champion. Michigan has the fourth-best odds and is a testament to how deep the new Big Ten is, but you don't want to scroll too far down the list looking for a good bet.

Here are the Big Ten title odds for all 18 (EIGHT. TEENAGER.) teams and a few picks to consider.

Best Bet — Ohio State (+160): This is a no-brainer for me, and it should be for you too when you read the introduction to this piece. Ohio State has failed to win the Big Ten for three straight seasons and just watched Michigan win a national championship. In response, the Buckeyes went all-in this year. The defense was already excellent and prevented many important pieces from falling in the direction of the N.F.L and it picked world-class Caleb Downs from Alabama. The offense added Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins to a running back room that was already stacked. QuarterbackWill Howard came from Kansas State, and while he's likely the starter, the Buckeyes have so many good options that he hasn't been named the starter yet.

The QB situation is the only thing that gives me even the weakest pause. But while I don't yet have full confidence in the talent available, coach Ryan Day and the offensive staff have built up enough credit over the years that there is a reasonable assumption of what we will get. Honestly, the only other team I considered the top pick was Oregon, but I didn't consider the Ducks for long. That's not to say they can't win the Big Ten in their first season, because they can. They have an experienced quarterback and are strong on the line of scrimmage, but they are also at a disadvantage as they have to learn a whole new league.

Worst Bet — Penn State (+450): There are reasons to like the Nittany Lions, and labeling them as the “Worst Bet” doesn't mean I don't think they can't win the league. I just don't like the price of it. The argument for Penn State is that it has a talented defense and in a league without a clear alpha QB, Drew Allar could emerge as that guy. New offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki did great things at Kansas and Buffalo, but he's new and the Nittany Lions are replacing a few keystone players from last year's team. There are also serious questions about the talent at receiver, and it's difficult to win at the top level of the sport these days without a nightmare-inducing stud.

Value Pick — Michigan (+525): It's rare that we get the chance to bet on the reigning three-time conference title winner and national champion at a price like this, so let's take advantage while we can. To be clear, I don't expect Michigan to win the Big Ten this season, but at +525 we just have to assume there's a 16% chance of that happening. That's not so far-fetched. Much has been said about what Michigan has lost, but the Wolverines have a lot in return and will still field one of the best defenses in the country. The QB spot is currently a giant shrug emoji, but while I think JJ McCarthy was extremely underrated (NFL teams seemed to agree with me), the truth is that Michigan's offense can survive without a top tier QB. It's not crazy to think that this team can win the league by allowing just 13 points per game.

Long shot — USC (+1600): Over the years, the formula for finding Big Ten betting odds was simple: Pick the Big Ten West team you thought could go to the Big Ten Championship Game and maybe something crazy would happen. Last year I said take Iowa at +800, and the Hawkeyes got to Indianapolis before the usual sweep by Michigan. There will be no Big Ten West this year, but there will be new Big Ten teams from the West.

There's no such thing as a long shot in this league, but if you have to pick one, USC is the best option. The Trojans are coming off a terrible season, failing to capitalize on the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 seed. NFL Draft choice, Caleb Williams. He won't be easy to replace, but coach Lincoln Riley deserves the benefit of the doubt when putting together an offense. The question is: what will the defense look like? Last season was atrocious, but Riley has overhauled his entire defensive staff. It's highly unlikely that the Trojans' defense turns into an elite unit in one season, but if the offense can score points at the same rate that Riley teams typically do, the defense doesn't have to be elite to make this team dangerous .