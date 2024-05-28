University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota men's hockey team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 campaign, with a trip to Las Vegas and 10 of 12 games played in the State of Hockey, including six home games at 3M Arena in Mariucci. The Golden Gophers will get a taste of full-speed action before the regular season begins when they travel to the Huskies of St. Cloud State for an exhibition game on Oct. 5 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The 104th season of "Pride on Ice" officially kicks off in the West on October 11-12, when the Maroon and Gold host the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Minnesota opens the tournament against the Air Force Academy Friday night and continues Saturday night against Omaha or UMass. After playing a home-and-home series a year ago, the Gophers will hit the highway to spend the entire weekend of Oct. 18-19 along the shores of Lake Superior, continuing the rivalry against Minnesota Duluth at the AMSOIL Arena. Fans will get their first chance to see Minnesota skate on home ice on Oct. 25 when St. Thomas makes the short trip to the 3M Arena in Mariucci. The two teams will meet again on October 26, this time in St. Paul, where they will compete for the second straight season at the Xcel Energy Center. It will be another in-state matchup for the Gophers in mid-November when they play Bemidji State in a home-and-home series. Minnesota hosts the Beavers on Nov. 14 before traveling to the Sanford Center in Bemidji for game two on Nov. 16. It is the first full series between the two teams since 2014, as the last three matches were part of the North Star College Cup (2016 and 2016). 2017) or Mariucci Classic (2019). For the second time in four years, the Maroon and Gold welcome both Alaska and Mercyhurst to Dinkytown. Minnesota faces the Nanooks from Nov. 29-30 after splitting a series at 3M Arena in Mariucci in 2022, while it hosts the Lakers in the final non-conference series from Jan. 3-4. The Gophers previously swept Mercyhurst to open the 2021-2022 season. Season tickets are now on sale and available for purchase HERE or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-U-GOPHER. Tickets for single games will go on sale this fall when the Big Ten Conference schedule is announced. Broadcast details for both television and radio will be announced at a later date.

