Sports
Indian sports poster, May 28: Indian junior women's hockey team loses to Germany
VOLLEY-BALL
India defeated Indonesia 3-1 in the Challenge Cup
India registered a 3-1 win (25-16, 30-32, 25-20, 27-25) against Indonesia in the 5th-8th ranking round of the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Women.
In Tuesday morning's opening match at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Anusree Kambrath Poyilill led the winning team with 21 points, while four other players (Soorya, Jini Kovat Shaji, Shaalini Saravanan, Anagha Radhakrishnan) reached double figures.
Indonesia's Junaida Santi and captain Bela Sabrina Agustina put in great performances, scoring 24 points and 21 points respectively in the defeat.
India established their attack in the opening set with Anusree from the flanks and Soorya activating the center attack. Captain and setter Jini also shared the points of attack and made quick moves to outwit the opponents.
Indonesia picked up the pace in the second set, loading up the attacking unit of Sabrina and Santi. They made good decisions in the transition phase, showing that a young team came to play with more composure, like any experienced squad.
India settled into their pace, with the passing unit performing well enough to continue to give control to the middle. Furthermore, Jini continued to play in 1-2 plays, diversifying their attack quite successfully towards victory in four sets.
– Team Sportstar
TABLE TENNIS
TT: Indian boys and girls defend South Asian team titles
India's under-19 girls team retained its title at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships after thrashing hosts Sri Lanka 3-0 in the final in Kandy.
India had defeated Nepal 3-0 in the semi-final before taking on the hosts in the final.
Sayali Wani defeated Bimandee Bandara 11-6, 12-10, 11-8, Pritha Vartikar defeated Tamadi Kavindya 7-11, 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8 and Taneesha Kotecha defeated Divya Dharani 11- 8 11-7 11-7 in the top match to lift the trophy on Monday.
In the Under-15 section the results were no different.
Divyanshi Bowmick accounted for Yoshini Jayawardena 11-8, 11-7, 11-9, Syndrela Das followed it up with an 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 win over Shanya Muthuli before Kavya Bhatt defeated Samindi Weerasooriya finished to win 11-3, 11-8, 11-7.
In the under-15 boys final, also against the hosts, Sarthak Arya won both his singles matches, becoming the architect of India's victory.
He first defeated Naviru Nethsitha 11-4, 11-5, 11-5, and Soham Mukherjee consolidated India's lead when he defeated Akian Bojith 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 for a 2-0 lead.
However, Sahil Rawat lost to Agasthya Ananditha 7-11, 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 10-12 as the Lankans got one down.
But Sarthak completed the job by winning the fourth rubber as he defeated Akian Bojith 11-3, 11-8, 11-8.
– PTI
CRICKET
Ratnagiri Jets unveil new jersey at the start of Maharashtra Premier League Season 2
Ratnagiri Jets team with its new jersey. | Photo credit: special arrangement
Defending champions of the MPL Season 2, Ratnagiri Jets unveiled new colors that the team will don against Kolhapur Tuskers in the season opener on June 2 at the MCA International Stadium, Pune, in a repeat of last year's final as they began their championship campaign.
In the design of the new jersey, the color blue symbolizes the vast and powerful sea, which reflects the strength and resilience of the team. The single gold star on the chest proudly commemorates the championship trophy the team won last year, celebrating victory and inspiring future triumphs. Furthermore, the golden jets on the jersey embody the dynamic energy and power that define the Ratnagiri Jets.
Sponsored by Fleetguard filter The entire Ratnagiri Jets team is co-owned by Kranti Distributors and has serious talent across all three departments, combined with both experience and talent. Led by Azim Kazi, the complete squad consists of Abhishek Pawar (WK), Akhilesh Gawale, Dhiraj Phatangare, Divyang Hinganekar, Kiran Chormale, Krish Shahapurkar, Kunal Thorat, Nikhil Naik (WK), Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Kamal, Pradeep Dadhe, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Sahil Churi, Sangram Bhalekar, Satyajeet Bacchav, Tushar Shrivastav, Vaibhav Chowghule, Vijay Pawale, Yash Borkar and Yogesh Chavan.
The full fixtures for Ratnagiri Jets for the league stages are:
Ratnagiri Jets fixtures
June 2: Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers (7:00 PM)
June 4: Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals (2:00 PM)
June 5: Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (7:00 PM)
June 7: Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa (7:00 PM)
June 8: Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans (7:00 PM)
June 10: Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers (7:00 PM)
June 12: Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals (7:00 PM)
June 13: Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (7:00 PM)
June 16: Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans (2:00 PM)
June 18: Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa (7:00 PM)
(All matches will be played at MCA International Stadium, Pune)
-Team Sportstar
RACQUETLOON
Vikramaditya will captain India in the World Racketlon Championship
Vikramaditya Chaufla was on Tuesday named captain of the six-member Indian squad for the World Racketlon Championships in Rotterdam from July 31 to August 4.
Racketlon is a combination sport in which participants have to practice four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.
Chaufla, a former badminton player, was part of the Indian racketlon squad at the previous two World Championships. During the 2022 edition, also in Rotterdam, he had won a silver medal in the individual category.
Also part of the squad are Nihit Kumar Singh, Karan Taneja, Prashant Sen Nikhil Mansukhani and the only female player in Nayna Taneja. The Racketlon India Sports Association announced the selection on Tuesday.
KK Cheema, the president of Racketlon India Sports Association, will be the team manager.
-PTI
FOOTBALL
U-17 football tournaments National finals will start from June 1
The Dream Sports Championship returns to action for the national finals on Saturday, June 1, as eight teams battle for the ultimate title after proving their mettle in their respective regional rounds. The national finals will be a week long event culminating in the decider to be played on June 7 at the Cooperage Football Ground, Mumbai.
The U17 tournament is being held by Dream Sports Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, India's leading sports technology company. The regional rounds were held from April 1 to 18 at six major football centers in India, under the auspices of the All India Football Federation.
The football extravaganza witnessed 37 teams from across the country. The participants included the top AIFF-accredited academy teams from the ISL and I-League. The winners of each leg (as well as the runners-up from Shillong and Goa) secured their tickets to Mumbai for the national finals.
The eight finalists are:
-
East Bengal FC
-
Mumbai City F.C
-
Football 4 Change
-
Lah Bet FC
-
Round glass Punjab FC
-
Chennaiyin FC
-
FC Goa
-
Dempo SC
The aim of the Dream Sports Championship is to provide well-organised, high-quality tournaments for lower age group athletes and regular competitive match practice for the development of young athletes. After receiving positive feedback from the community and AIFF about this tournament, the DSF is looking to expand this IP and bring more individual sports and age groups into the mix in the coming years.
Football fans can watch all the action for free on FanCodes mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, Jio TV, Jio TV+, Prime Video Channels and https://www.fancode.com.
FanCode was the home of domestic football in India and previously broadcast the Hero Super Cup, I-League, Go;a Professional League among others.
Format of the National Final:
The eight teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. The group stage matches will take place on June 1, 3 and 5 respectively at the CIDCO Football Grounds, Kharghar. The top two teams from each group qualify for the final to determine the winner.
-Team Sportstar
TENNIS
Shanker Heisnam wins the men's quarterfinals of the AITA ranking tennis tournament
Qualifier Shanker Heisnam battled past Mayank Yadav 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the men's pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the Harvest Academy, Jassowal on Tuesday.
In the women's event, Aafreen defeated Rahil Suhani Gaur 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 in the first round.
The results:
Men (pre-quarter finals):
Shivank Bhatnagar by Trishan Dhawan 6-1, 6-2; Eklavya Singh by Sajahpreet Bajwa 6-3, 7-6(1); Neeraj Yashpaul with Prag Sheoran 6-2, 6-3; Ricky Chaudhary of Pringal Chechi 6-3, 6-3; Shanker Heisnam w/Mayank Yadav 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Dalwinder Singh of Sarthak Suden 6-1, 6-3; Hanu Verma bt Ajay Kundu 3-0 (retired); Udit Kamboj vs Bushan Haobam 7-5, 6-2.
Women (first round):
Laveneet Bhangu bt Beauty Verma 6-1, 6-0; Sanjana Sangram by Ankita Bhardwaj 6-0, 6-0; Gamya Gupta bt Trivanshika Rajpoot 6-2, 7-6(0); Anandi Bhutada vs Anandita Sharma 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Shatakshi Chaudhary by Jannat Dudeja 6-1, 6-1; Sowkhya Gaddam vs. Nikita Som 6-0, 6-0; Janhavi Kajal Wed Inchara Hiremath; Aafreen Rahil of Suhani Gaur 6-4,2 -6, 7-5; Jigyasa Narsinghani by Ishita Dahutia 6-1, 7-5; Mahi Trivedi vs Aditi Singh 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-0.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Shrivalli enters the front quarters in Korea
National champion Shrivalli Bhamidipaty defeated Ya-Hsuan Lee of Taiwan 7-6(7), 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women's tennis tournament in Changwon, Korea.
The results:
$82,000 Challenger, Little Rock, USA Singles (first round): Brandon Holt (USA) bt S Mukund 6-0, 3-6, 6-2.
$25,000 ITF men, La Nucia, Spain Doubles (pre-quarter-finals): Siddhant Banthia & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Darius Pop (Rou) & Martins Rocens (Lat) 6-3, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF Men, Bol, Croatia Singles (First Round): Luka Mikrut (Cro) bt Yuvan Nandal 6-3, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF Men, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (Pre-Quarters): Jordan Chiu (USA) & Rohan Mehra bt Casper Nicolle & Kyle Rae (GBR) 6-1, 6-3.
$25,000 ITF Women, Changwon, Korea Singles (First Round): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Ya-Hsuan Lee (Tpe) 7-6(7), 6-2.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
