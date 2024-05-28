England vs Pakistan abandoned after persistent rain in Cardiff





By Phil Blanche, PA Will Jacks believes Virat Kohli's influence on his career can help him propel England to T20 World Cup glory. Jacks heads into Tuesday's third T20 match against Pakistan full of confidence after playing a key role in Saturday's 23-run win at Edgbaston. The Surrey batsman hit 37 off 23 balls in what ultimately proved a decisive partnership with captain Jos Buttler as England took a 1-0 lead in the rain-affected four-match series. It was the latest example of Jack's power hitting to emerge in the Indian Premier League and so impressed Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Kohli. The great thing about the IPL is that every match is such an occasion, the crowd, the atmosphere, Jacks said ahead of England's match with Pakistan in Cardiff, just over a week after their World Cup opener against Scotland in Barbados. In every game you feel like you have to go one step further and that is similar to international cricket. Playing in a World Cup is something I've dreamed of since I was a little kid. I'm really excited to do it. It's getting closer now and it's going in the right direction. Batting at the other end of India's great Kohli has the potential to upset many more experienced players than Jacks. After all, the 25-year-old's international experience is limited to just two Test matches, seven one-day internationals and 12 T20 appearances. But Jacks hit the headlines last month by blasting an unbeaten century off just 41 balls – including 28 runs from one Rashid Khan – as Bangalore chased down 200 to beat Gujarat Titans in a high-pressure situation. Kohli later said he was happy to see the carnage at the other end and play a supporting role for Jacks. He's a very good role model, Jacks said, who is also useful off spin. The way he approaches all training and every aspect of the game off the field, his intensity, everything he does is 100 percent attention.

