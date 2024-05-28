Sports
Oregon Football's Royce Freeman reveals belief in Big Ten Conference's Dan Lanning
Former Oregon Duck Royce Freeman is etched in Oregon history as one of the greatest Duck running backs of all time. The Eugene community and Oregon's football program are also deep in Freeman's heart.
After breaking nearly every record for Oregon and the Pac-12 Conference, Freeman was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Imperial, California native is now playing for the Dallas Cowboys in his sixth NFL -season.
Freeman beams with pride as he speaks about his alma mater and coach Dan Lanning as they enter their first season in the Big Ten Conference.
I think Coach Lanning is doing a good job, Freeman told Bri Amaranthus of Oregon SI. He develops the guys he wants and has the coaching staff around him to do the same. The team wants to win. Building that in the small community of Eugene really puts it behind the Ducks. It's only up from here.
Coach Lanning has built so much talent in our organization, Freeman told Amaranthus. I think they're going to do great things.
Freeman understands the DNA of a winning football team. As a freshman, he led the Ducks to the first ever College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2014. Ironically, the Ducks faced the Ohio State Buckeyes and his now Dallas teammate Ezekiel Elliott in his now home stadium, AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ,Texas.
A full-circle moment, Freeman told Amaranthus.
Freeman, a member of the Americas Team, will appear in six prime time games this upcoming NFL season.
Freeman feels bittersweet sentiment as the Pac-12 is dismantled, but he acknowledged the benefits of having Oregon's games in better time slots.
Sometimes the Pac-12 gets overlooked because of playing time, Freeman told Amaranthus. If Oregon gets more primetime games, I think that's a big positive. I'm excited for them to show off and show everyone else in the Big Ten what they can do. The competitive nature of the Big Ten I think is good for Oregon.
Freeman's love for the Ducks has been reciprocated by fans who have loved to cheer him on since he burst onto the scene as a freshman All-American.
During his time as a Duck, Freeman became Oregon's all-time leader in rushing yards, all-purpose yards, rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, points scored, 100-yard games and carries.
He set the Pac-12 record with 64 total touchdowns and became the conference's all-time leading rusher (5,600 yards).
With the star on his helmet, Freeman will now compete for major playing time for the Cowboys in 2024. He is already impressing and surprising Dallas coach Mike McCarthy due to his size and ability to adapt quickly to the Cowboys.
And you'll see him cheering on the Ducks on Saturday, too.
