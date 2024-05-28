



The Page, a classic bar on Divisadero Street, is seeking support from its many fans ahead of an upcoming meeting with City Hall. SFGAAT reports the era of the business pandemic Just add a music license The same one given to many businesses in the city to facilitate parks and live shows has expired. Now the bar needs an official Limited live performance permitand the San Francisco Entertainment Commission will decide on June 4 whether or not to award it. For fans of San Francisco bars and those who lived in the city during the worst of the pandemic, the Page is a well-known watering hole. On Page Street, the bar had a huge park with the famous hunting hall aesthetic mixed with hipster kitsch where live musicians performed, such as local Tom Drohans band Skillet Licorice. For me it was a lifesaver, Drohan told the outlet from the bar's outdoor area. Supporters can email letters to supporters to email letters to [email protected]. A tennis-themed taproom is opening in the East Bay Move over, Challengersnow that the real double hype of the summer has arrived Brewing Matchpoints taproom on San Pablo in Albany. East Bay Nosh reports that the company, run by Simon Chen and Johnny Weng, who grew up playing doubles table tennis in Albany, has been a favorite for Jasmine Rice Lager since 2019. The physical taproom opened in early May and serves not only draft beer for young companies but also late-night dim sum and brewhouse food. 310 Cafe, the original tenants and new neighbors of Match Point. By the way, tennis meetings are indeed a thing; the next tournament is Saturday June 29. Legendary Chef Draws Thousands in Napa BottleRock Napa Valley saw record attendance at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage during the two-day festival last weekend. James Beard Award-winning chef Jose Andrs, Warriors star Steph Curry and actor Bradley Cooper took the stage for 45 minutes of singing and drinking. The Chronicle reports that the three toasted and hung on stage with Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn, and Andrs started the set by respect the seven World Central Kitchen workers killed by the Israeli army in Gaza. They were heroes, Andrés said. The peninsula bakery will open this summer By August, The bakery next door opens at 851 Main Street in Redwood City, Palo Alto Online reports. Owners Jenna Johnson and Brian Clarke, who met as real-life neighbors, have been popping up in front of their bakery for almost a year, selling baguettes, focaccia, monkey bread, peanut butter sandwich cookies and more.

