What's going on with Illinois football?

The top corner in the 2023 NFL Draft was Illinois superstar Devon Witherspoon.

His position coach was current Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

The top corner in the 2024 NFL Draft was Toledo maniac Quinyon Mitchell.

His position coach was new Illini defensive line coach Corey Parker.

The sales on the trail are clear. The bona fides are legit. But will the results justify the optimism?

Pardon me for almost accidentally typing Cory Patterson when referring to Coach Parker.

The similarities are uncanny. Both were excellent high school football coaches.

Both have inspiring backstories and magnetic charisma.

Both have close ties to fertile recruitment areas.

If Parker can have a similar impact on the track in Michigan to the impact Patterson made in St. Louis, this hire will look like a home run.

After a season full of poor coverage, depth-threatening injuries and underperformance by the coach, the Illinois high school is under fire. Did Ryan Walters and Devon Witherspoon bring all the special sauce? Or can Coach Bielemas' 2024 staff revive the back end as part of an Illini renaissance?

That remains to be seen. But nothing shy of a renaissance will get Illinois back to where it was in 2022. Parker made a name for himself on Jason Candles' staff at Toledo, a mid-major powerhouse that gave Illinois fits last season. His presence could be a game changer for a defensive staff on the move.

While Parker's hiring was a bright spot, the offseason was largely filled with unanswered questions and theoretically disappointing roster moves.

When first-year inside officer Andrew AJ Dennis announced he was entering the transfer portal, it was another bull's-eye for an Illini football offseason that can't be described as anything less than a disaster.

Illinois fired two assistant coaches.

Charlie Bullen went back to the NFL.

George McDonald left for a position at the University of Mississippi.

Projected starting corner Zachary Tobe entered the Transfer Portal.

Projected starting corner Taz Nicholson entered the Transfer Portal.

Promising edge rusher Trey Smith came in Transfer Portal.

Talented, versatile Shawn Miller transferred to New Mexico.

Projected starting offensive lineman and Yale transfer Clay Patterson was fired and never enrolled.

Projected starting defensive lineman and Youngstown State transfer Anthony Johnson ended up in the transfer portal after registering for the spring semester.

Illinois hired David Gibbs as Associate Head Coach. Coach Gibbs had to resign because of health reasonsand we wish him and his family the best of luck in his recovery.

Many of the problems for the Illini have arisen since the departure of Ryan Walters.

Some will say this is just a sign of the times. A huge transition is the way of the world in Portal Kombat.

But this defense has been in flux since Coach Walt left.

A series of questionable decisions, followed by premature departures of significant talent without replacement, created a team with the dishonorable distinction of a defensive identity and a lack of defensive personnel.

With the arrival of the Pac-4 in the conference, the stakes have risen. And that also applies to the standards.

A program with two losing seasons under its head coaches and three years can't try to be a miniature Iowa or Wisconsin if it wants to win the intense athletic competitions and freak shows that the West Coast teams bring.

So what is the true standard for Illinois football?

Is Bret Bielema trying to build a program that can compete for conference championships?

Or is the goal slightly less. Is this a way to play old school Big Ten football and zig when everyone else is busy with speed, athleticism and modernity?

Or is this just an exercise in college PR with high school football coaches in Illinois?

The Illini had another successful draft day. Illinois had two picks three days, three picks one day and multiple players on guaranteed UDFA deals. That can certainly be seen as a sign of progress.

But most of those players were recruited by his predecessor.

Yes, their development has been fantastic. Illinois has promoted itself as a player development program.

That's a nice way of saying we can't recruit from among the sharks.

It becomes more difficult to build statues when the most easily malleable clay chooses to mature elsewhere.

Therefore, Andrew Dennis in particular is a great loss to this staff and its reputation. He showed up on campus with clear NFL potential. He was a coup. He was the highest-ranked prep recruit of the Bielema era.

And he didn't even spend a full semester on campus before entering the transfer portal.

Perhaps the young man wanted to be closer to his family in Michigan. I could never blame him for that.

Actually, there's no reason why I could blame AJ for wanting to go somewhere else.

But the justice of his choice does not detract from the significance of his departure.

In the new Big Ten landscape, striving to be a Great Value Iowa or a Discount Wisconsin will not be enough. It won't be that easy either.

Wisconsin brought in a young, exciting coach and an aerial attack. Matt Rhule just landed an elite quarterback prospect. Ohio State is still Ohio State, only with Chip Kelly running the offense.

Certainly, there's reason for cautious optimism as Corey Parker and Aaron Henry bring in two all-conference corners in Texas transfer Terrance Brooks and Ohio transfer Torrie Cox. Naturally, both are believed to play an important role in the rebirth of the Illini identity.

But the seats will heat up and sharp-edged questions will be asked if the roster and coaching staff reshuffle doesn't lead to more wins on the field. With a tough schedule this season, a six-win campaign ending in a bowl game should be the program standard even in bad years.

Last year certainly fits the description of a bad year. And the offseason largely resembled that of a declining program regaining its status as a bottom-tier power conference program.

Kansas, Oregon State, Washington State and Syracuse have shed those labels. Syracuse fired its coach even though it made a bowl game.

Anyway, it's still May. The first meaningful snapshots will take place in three months. But the stakes are clear and the new players are arriving on campus.

So what now?