French Open 2024: Danielle Collins on retirement, endometriosis and wanting a normal life





I know there are a lot of great fans and people encouraging me to rethink things. But I have sometimes found it painful when people push back. Some people are quick to give their opinions and advice when they don't really know what you're going through. I have been very vocal about something that is very personal and that many people don't want to talk about. All I asked is that people respect my decision. I would like to see endometriosis awareness discussed at a higher level. It's an issue that can affect my life on a very deep level. What I find more of a problem is when I try to explain my decision and how it relates to my personal journey with endometriosis. People conflate the issues and are quick to ignore my reality and vulnerability, instead making it all about tennis. I find it empowering to talk about endometriosis. I like to share my experience so that other people facing similar challenges don't have to feel alone. At the same time, you're also opening yourself up to vulnerability around a topic that can be challenging to talk about. Like me, there are many women and people whose goal is to have children. It's hard when you're constantly challenged on that topic, especially publicly. At a press conference a few days ago, someone said, “What could change your mind?” I found myself again explaining how I have had multiple surgeries and seen multiple medical professionals. Doctors have advised me that my pregnancy journey should start as soon as possible, given the severity of my endometriosis. Through this experience, I have noticed that most people are not very empathetic to the struggles that others are going through. On the other hand, I have found incredible support from various groups and other women who have dealt with endometriosis. The sweet messages, encouragement and support do not go unnoticed. Without this support, sharing my journey would be a dead end. Unfortunately, there are many people who do not understand the challenges women with endometriosis face. That's why I want to start my own charity to give women with endometriosis and other women's health problems the support they need.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/articles/cg66kd6wlveo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos