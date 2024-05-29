The Public Schools Athletic League Cricket play-offs begin

The Public Schools Athletic League Cricket (PSAL) playoffs kicked off on Tuesday, with several student athletes beginning their quest for a championship title.

The nation's first varsity cricket league in New York City has doubled in size from its inception of 14 teams to 30 teams citywide, with 500 student athletes playing cricket like Jaden.

“I grew up with it, so I always played it. I grew to love the game,” Jaden said.

As the sport makes its way into the mainstream, John Adams High School's varsity team is making a run in the playoffs that began Tuesday.

“I'm excited about it and looking forward to winning this game because on my team we have some basemen and good ballers,” said Ralphy, a senior.

His head cricket coach Alex Navarette hopes their match against Franklin K. Lane High School will lead to another cricket championship for the school.

“We have been to ten finals in seventeen years and are looking forward to achieving a sixth championship,” Navarette said. FOX 5.

As head coach, Navarette said he can't take much of the credit.

“I'm lucky because they come with a foundation. We get a lot of kids from the West Indies, Bangladesh and Pakistan. They come into your building with the knowledge they already have,” he added.

Players like Jaden spend most of his weekends playing with teammates and feel fortunate to be in a school district where the sport is growing.

“Some games are good. Some games are bad, but it's always fun because we play to win, but we have fun,” Jaden said.

“We're right at the top in baseball, football and basketball. We treat it equally in the PSAL,” said Bassett Thompson, New York City's cricket commissioner.

Tuesday's game at Baisley Pond Park is one of eight district playoff games to begin. It's safe to assume that many of the players will be watching the Cricket World Cup next week, hoping to be part of it one day.

What is the T20 World Championship?

The T20 World Cup will be the first major one international cricket competition in the US, but the age-old English game has thrived for years in the far reaches of metropolitan New York, fueled by steady waves of South Asian and Caribbean immigration. Every spring, parks from the Bronx and Queens to Long Island and New Jersey come alive with recreational leagues hosting weekend competitions.

US cricket organizers hope the June competition will take the sport's popularity to new levels and provide for generations and cultures the lasting boost that football enjoyed when the US hosted the first FIFA World Cup in 1994. On Wednesday, retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, an honorary ambassador of the T20 World Cup, visited the nearly complete Eisenhower Stadium, along with members of the U.S. cricket team and former New York soccer and basketball greats.

History and facts about cricket

Cricket is the most watched sport in the world after football — India star Virat Kohli has 268 million Instagram followers — but is only played by more than 200,000 Americans nationwide in more than 400 local leagues, according to USA Cricket, which monitors on sports. men's national cricket team.

Major League Cricket launched in the US last year with six professional T20 teams, including a New York franchise that is tentatively playing some matches at a stadium in the Dallas area that also hosts World Cup matches.

Cricket has a long history, especially in the US and New York.

The sport was played by American troops during the Revolutionary War, and the first international match was held in Manhattan in 1844 between St. George's Cricket Club and Canada, according to Stephen Holroyd, a Philadelphia cricket historian.

Even in 1855, New York newspapers still paid more attention to cricket than baseball, but the sport remained stubbornly isolated, with all-Britain cricket clubs hindering its growth just as baseball was taking off, he said.

By the end of World War I, cricket had largely disappeared – until immigrants from India and other former British colonies helped revive it about half a century later.

Anubhav Chopra, co-founder of the Long Island Premier League, a nearly 15-year-old men's league that plays at another local park, is one of the more than 700,000 Indian Americans in the New York City area – by far the largest community of its kind in the country.

The Babylon resident has never been to a professional cricket match but has tried to share his love for the game he played growing up in New Delhi with his three American children, including his 9-year-old son who takes cricket lessons.

Chopra has bought tickets for all nine matches taking place in Eisenhower and is taking his wife, children and grandparents to the Sri Lanka-South Africa match on June 3.

“For me, cricket is life,” he said. “This is a unique opportunity.”

The dense latticework of metal bars and wooden slabs that make up Eisenhower's modular stadium will come down shortly after the end of the cup matches, but the cricket pitch will remain, minus the rectangular area in the center known as the pitch.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said what remains will provide a “world-class” base for local cricket teams – and perhaps a future home for a professional team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.