Lyons Township High School senior Jack McLane earned a top-12 Class 2A boys tennis state doubles title with senior Mason Mazzone in 2023 and almost did better.

McLane came into this season thinking he would like to give singles another try at state.

I could have done pretty well (in singles), but ultimately I wanted to play for a state title and I realized the only way I would have a chance at that was if I played with Mason, McLane said.

The Lions almost accomplished that on Saturday.

The undefeated No. 1 seeds reeled off five straight wins and opened with one of their best sets before losing to New Trier junior Chris Ackerman and sophomore Jovan Morales 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for the state championship at Palatine High School.

We were just happy overall with how we finished because we were seniors. (Second at state) is about as good as you can do to end your season, so we were happy with that, said Mazzone, who was playing in his fourth state tournament, all in doubles.

We were obviously a little disappointed, but we know we were outplayed in the last two sets. In a way it's better than a tight third set, knowing we had a chance at that.

McLane and Mazzone (22-1) improved on their 3-2 record at state last year and their 19-5 overall record.

Senior Luke Howell and sophomore Shay Sweigard (19-6) were top eight doubles finishers with a 4-2 record as the No. 9-16 seed.

With those two entries, the Lions finished fifth (19 points).

I'm so proud that (Howell and Sweigard) were seeded 9-16 but made the top eight. They deserved it, first-year LTHS coach Clint Buetikofer responded.

(McLane and Mazzone) were great all year, overcame adversity in some very tough games and earned that No. 1 seed. In the final they came up against an incredible team from New Trier. I couldn't be more proud of them and the legacy they leave behind.

Mazzone and McLane were fueled by last year's quarterfinal loss in a 7-5 third-set tiebreak and their next match in a third-set, 10-7 tiebreak.

After an exciting 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 semi-final win over Fremd's Amaye Shyani and Shashwat Srivatsa in Friday's semi-finals, which included a two-hour rain delay, McLane headed to the ball that evening at the Field Museum, but bypassed the post. – Prom boat ride.

I was super tired after our match, but I had to go, McLane said. Still, I got home fairly early and got a good night's sleep.

Entering the final, Ackerman and Morales won a tiebreak set, but lost only 10 games in their remaining nine sets, including 6-0, 6-2 against Howell and Sweigard in the quarterfinals.

I think we played the first set (of the final) perfectly. “We also came out super confident,” McLane said. The first few games (in the second set) we made a few mistakes. New Trier settled and once they settled it was very difficult to get into our game.

In the semifinals, McLane and Mazzone broke serve to take a 6-5 lead in the first set when the rain came. Returning two hours later, Fremd broke serve to force a tiebreak and led 6–3.

The Lions won the next five points to pull back the set. The last five games of the second set were won.

The first set was probably the craziest tennis set of my life, McLane said.

(The final) was great. It was great to have some of my friends come out, a group of family. It would be my last match anyway, so I wanted to go out and enjoy it.

Mazzone played his first two seniors and was top-24 with Will Carroll in 2022 and top-16 with Owen OConnor in 2021. McLane was 2-2 in state singles as a sophomore.

It was pretty cool to have three different (state) partners, Mazzone said. Every year was different. I've experienced everything, the weather, playing different people. It was a great experience.

Last year, Howell was 1-2 in doubles with graduate Patrick Adams and Sweigard 2-2 in singles.

They opened midway through the season with a win over the defending Highland Parks state doubles champions.

We felt we deserved a No. 5 through 8 (seed), Howell said. That made us a little angry. We wanted to prove a bit that we belonged to the top eight.

Because we were able to play with number 1 every day in practice, we were able to prepare for the good teams.

After their loss in New Trier, Howell and Sweigard won a tough consolation match 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 against Hersey. A narrow 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) defeat to Glenbrook South kept them out of the fifth-place match.

I was actually hoping that we would win our last game, to play in the top five, Sweigard said. All the people I play with and know are (seniors). However, I am excited to take over the leadership role.

