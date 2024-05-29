Rio Nuevo District offers incentives to keep hockey in Tucson

The Tucson Roadrunners will play at least 30 games at Tucson Arena in the upcoming 2024-2025 season. The team will also remain in Tucson for the foreseeable future as the home market for the American Hockey League club.

The decision comes after the Rio Nuevo County Board of Directors unanimously approved a hefty incentive package to keep minor league hockey in Tucson.

The Roadrunners staying here is a win for the region and great news for hockey in Arizona, said Fletcher McCusker, president of the Rio Nuevo District. Tucson is to Phoenix what Austin is to Dallas, a professional sports super region. We want Tucson to be the AHL part of that type of partnership.

The board agreed to pay half of the Tucson Roadrunners' rent at the Tucson Arena, which they own, as well as half of the team's office rent. The stimulus package would cost the board about $240,000. The board would pay $180,000 for the Roadrunners arena rental and $60,000 for office rent.

Rio Nuevo also said it will reduce the $2 cost for tickets.

We would like to thank the Rio Nuevo County Board of Directors for their tremendous support, which has allowed the Roadrunners to maintain a strong presence in Tucson and throughout Arizona, said Alex Meruelo Jr., team owner. This is an important step in our continued commitment to a bright future for hockey in Arizona.

McCusker says the quarter-million dollar investment would represent a big return on investment. He estimates that if about 5,000 fans attend each game, the city could benefit millions of dollars.

It's a huge return on investment, McCusker said. I think they're great community relationships. I think it's good for our region. I think it's great for the AHL. But if they had moved to us, the economic loss would have been in the tens of millions of dollars. We save that by letting them stay here.

Roadrunners president Bob Hoffman said the offer is certainly more than generous and puts (the franchise) in a more financially competitive position. While ticket prices for Tucson are more affordable for fans, Hoffman said corporate partnerships in Tempe are higher.

Now that the Coyotes are gone, many people may not realize that some of those costs that may have been absorbed by the NHL level are now being absorbed by me, Hoffman said. Our costs will only increase due to this sale and transfer.

Hoffman said if more fans attend games and if there are more business partners, it would help offset the increased costs resulting from the Coyotes' departure.

This is an AHL market, Hoffman said. We believe we built that; we believe so, and we want to keep AHL hockey here for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this year, Arizona's only NHL team ended its 28-year run after Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith paid $1.2 billion to move the team north to Salt Lake City. The agreement includes a clause that allows Arizona to get an expansion team, provided a new arena is built within the next five years.

Since selling the Coyotes, Meruelo has floated the idea of ​​splitting the team's playing time between Tucson and Tempe. But that hasn't been decided yet.

We have different ideas and different plans, Meruelo said in April. We have not yet come to a conclusion. So far we have been very happy in Tucson.

Rio Nuevo board chairman Fletcher McCosky said he didn't like the idea of ​​moving the team, urging the board to make such a proposal.

We really think Tucsons is an American Hockey League city, and we started expressing our interest in keeping the team here, putting our money where our mouth is to give the team some incentives to do that .

Vice Chairman of the Board Edmund Marquez says the Roadrunners have a passionate fan base in this city and they want the team to stay.

This is Tucson planting our flag and also saying this is our team, Marquez said. These are the Tucson Roadrunners, not the Tempe Road Runners. We want to remain competitive as a city.

As it stands, the Roadrunners still have a two-year lease on the Tucson Arena. Hoffman said the franchise wants to extend it to three years.

The American Hockey League Board of Governors is expected to vote Thursday on whether the team would split playing time between Tucson and Tempe.