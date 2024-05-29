No. 1 UW men ready to race at the 121st IRA National Championships





The Washington men's rowing team will compete for the program's 20e national championship this weekend, May 31-June 2, at the 121st Intercollegiate Rowing Club (IRA) National Championship Regatta, on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, NJ The Huskies, who compete in the IRAs with the No. 1 ranked varsity, second ranked varsity and third ranked varsity eight crews, will compete in all four heavyweight categories: all three eight events and the varsity four. Here is a schedule (subject to change): Friday May 31 8:10am ET / 5:10pm PT Varsity Eights, Heat One

Lanes (1-6): Georgetown, Dartmouth, Washington, Syracuse, Drexel, Jacksonville 9:10am ET / 6:10pm PT Second Varsity Eights, Heat One

Lanes (1-5): Wisconsin, Brown, Washington, Northeastern, Georgetown 9:50am ET / 6:50pm PT Third Varsity Eights, Heat One

Lanes (1-5): Oregon State, Syracuse, Washington, Boston University, Georgetown 11:40am ET / 8:40am PT Varsity Fours, Time Trials

4:30 PM – 5:20 PM ET / 1:30 PM – 2:20 PM PT Varsity Fours, Semifinals Saturday June 1 8:50 & 9:00 a.m. ET / 5:50 & 6:00 p.m. PT Varsity Eights, A/B Semifinals 9:10am & 9:20am ET / 6:10am & 6:20am PT Second Varsity Eights, A/B Semifinals 9:30 & 9:40 a.m. ET / 6:30 & 6:40 a.m. PT Third Varsity Eights, A/B Semifinals 11:50am ET / 8:50am PT Varsity Fours, Grand Finals Sunday June 2 (only grand finals listed) 9:40am ET / 6:40pm PT Third Varsity Eight, Grand Finals 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT Second Varsity Eight, Grand Final 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT Varsity Eight Grand Finals The semi-finals of the three eights races will be held on Saturday, along with the final of the varsity four, and the finals of the three eights will all be held on Sunday, culminating in the grand final of the varsity eight. For information about attending the regatta (directions, tickets, etc.) click on the “Regatta Website” link at the top right of this page. UW supporters and alumni are encouraged to gather in the Huskies' team tent near the finish line. Here's one Google Maps link to the precise finish area. The IRA regatta was first held in 1895 and was contested on the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie, NY for most of its early history, including 1923, when head coach Rusty Callow '15 led the Huskies to their first national title. Washington had made his very first trip to the IRAs ten years earlier, in 1913, when they finished third in the Varsity Eight final. In 1923, the Huskies, who had finished second to Navy in the '22 finals, earned a measure of revenge by defeating the Midshipmen in the five-mile final, finishing the race in 14 minutes, 3.2 seconds completed. The UW won again in '24, 100 years ago, beating second-place Wisconsin for the trophy. The Huskies, who did not participate in the IRA regatta from 1973 to 1994 due to scheduling problems, have won 19 national championships in men's rowing, which are awarded to the winner of the IRA Varsity Eight Grand Final. The most recent UW title was won in the 2021 regatta. Last year, UW finished second in the varsity and second varsity eight finals, and third in the third varsity eight. In addition to the 19 Varsity Challenge Cup (national champion) wins, the Huskies have also won the Kennedy Challenge Cup (second varsity eight) 30 times; the Stewards Cup (formerly freshman eight; now third varsity eight) 29 times; the Eric W. Will Trophy (varsity four) 13 times; and both the Freshman Four and the Third Varsity Eight (before the Stewards Cup change) once each. Washington has won the James Ten Eyck Memorial Trophy 17 times, for total points. WASHINGTON'S ALL-TIME IRA TROPHIES Varsity Challenge Cups (MV8+/National Championship) 19 1923, 1924, 1926, 1936, 1937,

1940, 1941, 1948, 1950, 1970,

1997, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012,

2013, 2014, 2015, 2021 Kennedy Challenge Cups (M2V8+) 30 1925, 1926, 1927, 1935, 1936,

1937, 1938, 1940, 1948, 1949,

1950, 1953, 1956, 1964, 1972,

1993, 1997, 2004, 2005, 2007,

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012,

2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021 Stewards cups

(Given to MF8+ 1900-2016; M3V8+ 2017-) 29 1931, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1937,

1939, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950,

1951, 1953, 1961, 1969, 1997,

2001, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2010,

2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016,

2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 Eric W. Will Trophies (MV4+) 13 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011,

2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016,

2017, 2019, 2021 Third Varsity Eight (M3V8+) 1 2015 Freshman Four (MF4+) 1 2008 Ten Eyck Trophies (men's points champion) 17 1953, 1959, 1964, 1970, 2007,

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012,

2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018

2019, 2021

