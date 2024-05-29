Long Island will get a temporary cricket stadium with 34,000 seats and reusable parts





Long Islands Eisenhower Park has been transformed into a temporary stadium with 34,000 seats and 75-foot bleachers. It is all set to host eight matches during the International Cricket Council's T20 Mens Cricket World Cup, which starts on June 1. As reported by Bret McCormick of Sports business magazinethe ICC declined to reveal the project costs, but every leased component to what is officially called the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been used elsewhere, be it the F1 Vegas Grand Prix or a number of professional golf and tennis tournaments. According to McCormick, a team of companies with expertise in one-off events had been assembled, including Parker Company (project management), Populous (design), Arena Americas (temporary structures expert), Legends (food and beverage), PMY Group (technology ) and LandTek, which crucially grew a world-class playing surface in Florida and trucked it to the park 30 miles east of Manhattan. McCormick wrote: “The collective experience and know-how allowed the stadium to be built in just 106 days, despite at least 27 days of rain or snow during that time.” There was no learning experience, said Don Lockerbie, venue development manager for the T20 Mens Cricket World Cup. Ultimately, I was the orchestra conductor of an orchestra of 25 people. Although there is a lot of coordination involved, these guys can get a lot of work done just by knowing what to do. The ICC found a perfect blank canvas in a sprawling Long Island park surrounded by a huge group of cricket fans, McCormick reported, adding that a critical meeting in October 2023 established a project schedule that would allow sales teams to do their work. Populous then designed the stadium over the last three months of 2023, working closely with Arena Americas in a design-build method suited to the compressed timeline. “Procuring all the necessary components, including the things that are taken for granted in permanent stadiums such as elevators and restrooms, creating a marketing plan and food and beverage program, and coordinating security and transportation, was all done in a breakneck pace,” McCormick wrote. “The parts come on site from events all over the world. After the last match, the stadium is dismantled and the parts are transported to their next event.” I'd like to sit here and tell you that this is truly groundbreaking, but it's been going on for a long time, says Populous senior event architect Jeff Keas, who has worked on World Cups, Olympics and Super Bowls. Think of it like Lego. You could follow the instructions, but we took all the parts and put it together in a way that has never been done before. The east and west side stands are 40 rows each and built to a high safety standard, with the Manhattan skyline visible in the distance from the top of the east side. “The temporary stadium's array of premium seats, mostly three-decker tents, are mainly on a north-south alignment and look over the bowlers' shoulders (the best view for live cricket),” McCormick wrote. “Twenty-six suites are located on the north and south sides of the stadium, as well as cabana suites, box boxes and party decks, with a handful of box and party decks on the east and west sides.” Grass for the playing surface was transported on a fleet of 20 tractor-trailers nearly 1,300 miles from LandTek in Florida to Long Island, McCormick reported, and trays of Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass were laid over drainage and irrigation systems on a laser-graded base.

