SEC football coaches united to retain walk-ons

DESTIN, Fla. – SEC football coaches aren't sure what roster limits will look like under the new regulation that's poised to reshape college sports. Answers will only come months later.

Collectively, the coaches made it clear Tuesday at the SEC spring meetings that they want walk-ons to be a part of college football in the future as details of the selection camps are announced.

First-year Texas A&M coach Mike Elko came out most strongly against the idea of ​​limiting rosters to 85 scholarship players.

“I'm strongly against it,” he said. “I think it's absolutely against college football, what it stands for and what it's about. I think that would be a big deal, especially when you look at the legacy of Texas A&M kids that are going to have the opportunity to play in Texas to play football may be taken away from them.

“I think this is something very bad for the sport.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart began his remarks by saying he would like to learn about the settlement and what it looks like before making a final judgment on the issues. He did make it clear that the very idea of ​​eliminating walk-ons baffles him, mentioning that coaches like Will Muschamp and Dabo Swinney started their coaching journeys as walk-ons.

“I don't know anyone who is against walk-ons,” he said. “At what cost does that benefit us? I think it hurts high school football, and football in general, when kids can't even dream.” [for the opportunity to walk on].”

The problems also affected other coaches. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea is a former walk-on who now coaches at his alma mater. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said his son, Brady, is a Texas walk-on. Elko coaches at a school where the 12th man, which started with a student coming from the stands to play a game in 1922, is part of the school's lore and includes multiple walk-on traditions.

Sarkisian noted that Texas has 35 walk-ons and that the ability to run further resonates with “what college football is about.”

It takes months for coaches to figure out what roster limits might look like. And in the coming months, commissioners and athletic directors will delve deeper into the details of how roster limits can work. There appears to be time and momentum for a common sense solution, as hard rosters with a specific number of scholarship players and no room for walk-ons would clearly be met with rigorous protest.

“I'm hopeful that we can find common ground on something that's a reasonable number,” Sarkisian said. “Again, I'm not against change. There's going to be change. OK? But hopefully we can find a reasonable number where we still feel like we can operate at a high level as coaches and for our players.”

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said that during his coaching career he has had rosters as small as 105 players and as large as 135. A larger roster plays a role in health and safety because coaches can limit the number of practice reps starters take. They can also help maximize reps for depth players who contribute to development.

“There are a lot of variables that come into play,” DeBoer said. “So first and foremost it's about health, safety and efficiency and having a successful practice that I think you want to run every day. That's important with the number on your roster.”

While the fate of walk-ons loomed as one of the top issues of the day, coaches also made it clear they were eager to learn more from SEC officials as the meetings unfold this week. Decisions on this may not come until after the 2024 season.

“What I've heard is that everything I've heard is not to be trusted,” Lea said. “I think all those things are still to be determined, and I want to know a little more about them.”