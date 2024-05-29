After leading Ohio State to the 2024 women's hockey national title, Muzerall signs a contract extension to remain behind the OSU bench through '28-29 – College Hockey





Nadine Muzerall, the winningest head coach in Ohio State women's hockey history, has signed a contract extension through the 2028-2029 season. In her first eight seasons as head coach of the Buckeyes, Muzerall has developed the program into one of the nation's elite programs in women's hockey. Since taking over the program at the start of the 2016-17 season, Ohio State has won two national championships, two WCHA Final Faceoff championships and two WCHA regular season championships. The team has appeared in the national title game the past three years, advanced to the Frozen Four the past four seasons and has made five straight NCAA tournament appearances. We are thrilled to renew Nadine's contract and have her continue to lead our women's hockey program, Ohio State Senior Associate Director of Athletics and SWA Janine Oman said in a statement. She has set a new standard for women's hockey at Ohio State and has quickly transformed this program into a perennial national title contender. She has developed not only great hockey players, but also excellent students and leaders off the ice. We are excited to see what comes next for this program and the student-athletes under her continued leadership. This past season, the Buckeyes set a program record with 35 wins en route to the 2024 national title. Before Muzerall arrived in Columbus, Ohio State had just one 20-game season. Now the team has posted 20-plus win seasons in six of the last seven campaigns and 30-plus wins in the last three seasons. Muzerall is at the helm of the Buckeyes at 195-73-19. It is truly an honor to lead this program and I would like to thank Janine Oman and Gene Smith for entrusting me with that responsibility, Muzerall said. I am proud of what we have built here over the past eight seasons, but know that there is still much to achieve as a program. I look forward to continuing to develop our program into one of the nation's elite. Muzerall is a five-time winner of the WCHA Coach of the Year award and a five-time AHCA Coach of the Year finalist. During her tenure at Ohio State, Muzerall has led players to nine All-America honors and 33 all-WCHA honors. Under Muzerall's tutelage, Sophie Jaques became the program's first Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner in 2023, after making the top three the year before. Jenn Gardiner and Emma Maltais joined Jaques as top 10 finalists for the award. Muzeralls players have combined for seven Conference Player of the Year and Position Player of the Year awards. Not only are the Buckeyes successful on the ice, but also in the classroom. For the past four academic years, the women's hockey program has won the Varsity O Cup for the highest major team points average in the state of Ohio. This past 2023-2024 season, the Ohio States team GPA was 3.778. Muzerall has had 31 players unite for 58 AHCA all-American Scholar Awards and 42 players unite for 87 WCHA Scholar-athlete awards.

