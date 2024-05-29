Table tennis: Nigerian Aruna Quadri regains first place in Africa





Quadri Aruna has regained his place after jumping to 17th place in week 22 of the 2024 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Ranking.

In the rankings released by the world table tennis body on Tuesday, Aruna moved up two places to 17th from 20th and second in Africa from the rankings released in week 21. However, Egypt's Omar Assar dropped to 22nd in the world rankings after occupying the top spot in Africa for the past two months following his victory at the last African Games in Ghana. Aruna, who recently regained the ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda this month, rose two steps higher in the rankings to become the highest-rated African in the world. Assar's drop in the world rankings was due to the forfeiture of the quarter-final points he collected at the 2023 World Championships in Durban in South Africa. This automatically caused him to lose some points, which led to a fall in the rankings. While others drop out of the rankings pecking order, Aruna's 1,240 points remain static and the freefall of others fueled his rise in the world rankings. READ ALSO: Table tennis: Aruna Quadri regains African title in Rwanda Africa's biggest riser in May, Egyptian Mohamed El-Beiali, who became the continent's third-best ranked player after finishing second at the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup following a 4-0 defeat to Aruna in Kigali, fell to 49th place in the world rankings.



