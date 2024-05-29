Sports
Ten Teams Lead in 'EA Sports College Football 25'
College football is back in the video game world, and BOY is excited to say it!
College football fans haven't had an edition of their favorite game since “NCAA Football 14” a decade ago. EA Sports stopped making the beloved franchise and for a while it seemed like we would never see college football in a video game again.
Sure, some recent professional league video games have some college sports in them. Big schools have appeared in the games, but it's not the same. That void was felt by so many during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, when nostalgic interest in the game reached an all-time high. Suddenly, while everyone was at home, they were watching others play this almost decade-old game.
Fortunately, those days are almost over. EA Sports has announced July 19 as the official release date for “EA Sports College Football 25.” Thanks to power of NILour favorite series is back with all the teams in the game.
For the first time, we're getting real college players. No more WR88 that you have to adapt into a real player. Today's stars are in play!
With the game coming out in just a few months, I know I can't wait to get my hands on it and lead my favorite show to glory in Dynasty mode. Ten years after the last game, with the entire landscape of college football undergoing seismic changes, the options for selecting programs are endless. Here are 10 program ideas that can lead you to glory in EA Sports College Football 25!
Your favorite team
Let's be honest. The first team we all want to lead to victory in “EA Sports College Football 25” is our own favorite show. Whether you are a fan of a blue blood school such as Georgiaor you want to build a smaller program, we all want to build our favorite team into the next great NCAA dynasty!
The Duds
So you've turned your favorite team into the next college football juggernaut. Mission accomplished. What now? Now it's time to join your first real dynasty mode team. One of the easiest choices to rebuild a program is one of the duds.
It's actually a simple concept for a Road to Glory team. You take one of the worst teams in football, build them up and turn them into a national juggernaut. There are quite a few good examples of teams from this category to choose from, such as Akron, Kent State, UMass and UConn.
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt is like the improved version of a dud. They've been terrible forever now, minus that brief stretch with James Franklin at the helm. Turning around the Commodores program will be even more challenging as they are in the best conference in college football in the SEC. It may take some time to turn the ship, but can you make Vanderbilt the next superpower in the Southeast?
Hurricanes in Miami
The Hurricanes were a great rebuild option in “NCAA Football 14,” and unfortunately, ten years later, they are still a great option for the same reasons. Miami is a far cry from their dominance in the 1990s and 2000s. The 'Canes' have a presence in the ACC.
However, this is still Miami. No matter how far out of the national spotlight they are, the U will always have a chance to become one of the powers of college football. Help the Hurricanes become a national competitor again.
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford was once one of the most consistent winners on the Pacific Coast. Unfortunately, the past few years have not been nearly as kind to the cardinal. They haven't won more than four games since 2018, going 3-9 over the past three seasons. If you move to the ACC now – because of course they are – can you build Stanford back into the top competitor they used to be?
Kennesaw State Owls
The new kid on the block! This will be the first game featuring Kennesaw State's football program. The Owls weren't even there for the last game and started their program in 2015.
Despite being the rookie on the block, Kennesaw State immediately became one of the top players at the FCS level. Now they're trying their hand at the next level and moving to Conference USA. Can you turn the Owls into the next national superpower and overtake your new rival Georgia?
Rainbow Warriors from Hawaii
I mean, it's Hawaii. Who doesn't love Hawaii? Well, except for Todd Graham because of the state Dr. Pepper situation. Everyone is nostalgic for the days when Hawaii led the WAC, when Colt Brennan captained one of the most fun offenses in the country. Help the Rainbow Warriors return to those glory days.
Virginia Tech Hokies
What the hell happened to the Hokies? Virginia Tech has long been one of the most consistent programs in the country. Sure, they broke their streak of three straight losing seasons last year, but they're still nowhere near the same player in the ACC as they used to be. Help take Virginia Tech even further than its previous heights.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers looks a bit like the elevated version of one of the dud team selections. It's no secret that things haven't been going well at Rutgers for a while. Greg Schiano is starting to build something, but the program's reputation has taken a major hit from the losses of the past decade.
Rutgers is one of the oldest teams in the sport. Unfortunately, these days they are a small fish in the vast ocean called the Big Ten. Try to bring a winner to the Northeast and make Rutgers a Big Ten contender.
Iowa Hawkeyes
Of course we had to finish it off with the Hawkeyes!
The storyline is simple for the Hawkeyes. Longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz has finally decided to retire, leaving the position vacant for the first time in 25 years. As Iowa's newest coach, you face a decision. Are you trying to create an improved version of what has been working for years?
Or implement some major philosophical changes. Whatever your strategy, you'll have to improve one of the worst offenses in football.
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.
Follow Jacob on X:@Jacobkeppen
|
Sources
2/ https://hawkeyeswire.usatoday.com/lists/ten-teams-transform-ea-sports-college-football-25/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mayor Karen Bass touts efforts to combat homelessness in speech to Hollywood Chamber of Commerce
- Ten Teams Lead in 'EA Sports College Football 25'
- Highlights from closing argumentsExBulletin
- Tendulkar, Dhoni, PM Modi among names used by 'fake' candidates for India head coach job: report | Cricket News
- Fundraiser for murdered 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor begins
- The 18 Best Summer Dresses Based on Your Favorite Cocktail
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Technological innovation is the key accelerator for national development MOUA VC
- Keir Starmer broke three promises
- The future according to Xi and Putin
- Georgian parliament overrides presidential veto of divisive foreign influence bill
- Here's why Sajid Nadiadwala continues to be the star producer behind Bollywood's biggest hits! First position