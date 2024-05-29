Ten Teams Lead in 'EA Sports College Football 25'

College football is back in the video game world, and BOY is excited to say it!

College football fans haven't had an edition of their favorite game since “NCAA Football 14” a decade ago. EA Sports stopped making the beloved franchise and for a while it seemed like we would never see college football in a video game again.

Sure, some recent professional league video games have some college sports in them. Big schools have appeared in the games, but it's not the same. That void was felt by so many during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, when nostalgic interest in the game reached an all-time high. Suddenly, while everyone was at home, they were watching others play this almost decade-old game.

Fortunately, those days are almost over. EA Sports has announced July 19 as the official release date for “EA Sports College Football 25.” Thanks to power of NILour favorite series is back with all the teams in the game.

For the first time, we're getting real college players. No more WR88 that you have to adapt into a real player. Today's stars are in play!

With the game coming out in just a few months, I know I can't wait to get my hands on it and lead my favorite show to glory in Dynasty mode. Ten years after the last game, with the entire landscape of college football undergoing seismic changes, the options for selecting programs are endless. Here are 10 program ideas that can lead you to glory in EA Sports College Football 25!